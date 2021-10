Einar was the third-most streamed Swedish artist on Spotify last year. His musical career took off in 2019 and he'd also won several awards, including a Swedish Grammy. File Photo by Jessica Gow/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nineteen-year-old Swedish rapper Einar has been shot dead near Stockholm in what authorities believe may have been a case of gang violence. The rapper, whose real name is Nils Gronberg, was shot during an altercation late Thursday in the Hammarby district of Stockholm, police said. He died at the scene. Advertisement

Authorities said multiple gunshots were reported in the area Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found the musician on the ground with serious injuries.

Police said they're looking for the shooter, or possibly multiple assailants.

Einar was the third-most streamed Swedish artist on Spotify last year. His musical career took off in 2019 with the hit Katten i trakten. He'd also won several awards, including a Swedish Grammy.

Like many rap songs, Einar's lyrics frequently mentioned crime, drugs and weapons.

Einar's shooting is one of many in the Stockholm area this year that have resulted in nearly two dozen deaths.