Oct. 20, 2021 / 4:46 AM

Volcano in southern Japan erupts, spewing lava and ash

By
A screen grab taken from a handout video made available by the Japan Meteorological Agency shows ashes and smoke from Mount Aso's eruption in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, volcanic ash reached a height of about 2.1 miles in the eruption. Photo by Japan Meteorological Agency/EPA-EFE
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted Wednesday morning, prompting officials to issue a quarantine zone on the mountain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Nakadake crater on Mount Aso, one of the country's most active volcanos located in Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted at 11:43 a.m., sending a plume of ash more than 2 miles high and spewing lava more than half a mile from the point of eruption.

Due to the activity, the agency raised its warning from Level 2 to 3 on its five-level scale, barring visitors and residents from about 1.2 miles from the crater.

"Be careful of volcanic gas," the agency said. "Please do not enter dangerous areas."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in Tokyo that no casualties were reported and authorities were working to determine if any hikers were still in the vicinity of the volcano, according to Kyodo News.

Hirokazu added via Twitter that an information liaison office has been established and the military, police and fire departments have been instructed to work closely with local governments "to save lives."

