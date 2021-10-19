Pakistan says it's intercepted Indian military submarine for 3rd time in 5 years

An Indian naval submarine is seen at a shipyard in Mumbai, India. File Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pakistan's military said Tuesday that it has detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering its territorial waters, which would be the third such incursion over the past five years.

The Pakistani navy said it detected the Indian sub last weekend.

The previous two submarine interceptions occurred in late 2016 and early 2019.

Officials said the sub was found about 176 miles south of Karachi, just inside the boundary of Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland," Pakistani military officials said, according to The Tribune.

India's sub fleet operates nuclear-powered ballistic missiles.

The Indian government didn't immediately respond to Pakistan's report.

Longtime adversaries, Pakistan and India have fought three wars since their independence from Britain in 1947 and still dispute territorial claims in the Kashmir region.