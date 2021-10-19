Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 7:53 AM

Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub

By
People help an injured man during protests in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 28. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI
People help an injured man during protests in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 28. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The military government of Myanmar said it has released hundreds of political prisoners who opposed the February takeover and plans to release thousands more.

The military junta said it has already freed more than 700 prisoners, most from a prison in Yangon. Military leaders said Monday that they planned to release more than 5,000 protesters who'd been arrested since the Feb. 1 military coup.

Advertisement

The released prisoners are required to sign a pledge not to commit further acts of violence in Myanmar.

Officials said amnesty is being given to those convicted or charged for inciting anti-junta protests, but not for prisoners charged with terrorism.

RELATED Ex-Myanmar president says he refused generals' threats over resignation during coup

This week is the second time the military junta has released prisoners. More than 2,200 people charged with inciting protests were released in June.

The new releases came after a decision by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to exclude Myanmar junta chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit. The ASEAN chairman said there's been "insufficient progress" toward peace in Myanmar and said the group would "give space" to Myanmar to "return to normalcy."

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Monday that the junta's mass prisoner release is nothing but a tactic to "stop international condemnation."

Advertisement
RELATED Bipartisan lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

United Nations Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews echoed that feeling.

"The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Myanmar's military has killed hundreds in crackdowns and protests since the coup in February. The junta took power by claiming that parliamentary elections a year ago were rife with fraud and illegitimate. Civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were arrested and charged an remain in custody.

RELATED Myanmar: Suu Kyi denies bribery claims, asks for less-frequent court hearings

Latest Headlines

North Korea draws criticism for another ballistic missile test
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea draws criticism for another ballistic missile test
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, amid trilateral strategy talks between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
World News // 5 hours ago
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two years after cross-sectarian mass protests turned into an unprecedented popular uprising, creating a strong desire for change, the situation in Lebanon has only gotten worse.
Police arrest more activists in Greece over Beijing Olympics protest
World News // 16 hours ago
Police arrest more activists in Greece over Beijing Olympics protest
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police arrested more activists Monday protesting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Greece and briefly detained other people outside the event.
Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows
World News // 18 hours ago
Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police said Monday that the five people who were killed last week in an attack in Norway were stabbed, not shot at by a bow and arrows.
Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Israel marked the 26th anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on Monday.
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow, in retaliation to the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage.
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
World News // 20 hours ago
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Portugal said Monday that they have intercepted a shipment of cocaine worth more than $200 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
World News // 22 hours ago
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Monday that it's distributed more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 150 countries.
Slain MP David Amess to be honored; deputy PM says online hate 'out of control'
World News // 23 hours ago
Slain MP David Amess to be honored; deputy PM says online hate 'out of control'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- British PM Boris Johnson will lead a series of tributes planned in the House of Commons on Monday to honor slain lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting with a group of constituents.
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
World News // 1 day ago
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William on Sunday night announced the winners of his first-ever "Earthshot Prize," an effort to inspire people and governments around the world to find solutions for climate change and other challenges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/