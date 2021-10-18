Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 12:16 AM

China's GDP grows 4.9% in Q3

By
China's development grew nearly 5% in the third quarter amid concerns over development. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
China's development grew nearly 5% in the third quarter amid concerns over development. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- China's economy for the third quarter only grew 4.9% compared to the same period last year due to "complicated and severe environment both at home and abroad," The National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday.

The figure is its slowest growth pace of the year and represents a significant decrease from the 7.9% the Asian nation recorded for the second quarter.

Advertisement

It is also significantly lower than the record 18.3% it posted in the first quarter.

"Generally speaking, the overall national economy maintained the recovery momentum in the first three quarters with steady progress in economic restructuring and new advancement of high-quality development," the bureau said in a statement. "However, we must note that the current international environment uncertainties are mounting and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven."

RELATED Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%

The slow growth in China, the world's second largest economy, comes as it deals with an energy shortage that has affected manufacturers due to energy rationing and uncertainty about debt-ridden developer Evergrande, CNN reported.

The property conglomerate, which has $300 billion in liabilities and is the nations second-largest developer by sales, missed a payment to investors on Oct. 11, but the People's Bank of China last week attempted to reassure the public by saying the risks it poses is "controllable," CNBC reported.

Advertisement

"China Evergrande Group's problems in the real estate industry are an individual phenomenon," Zou Lan, director for the bank's financial markets department, told reporters during a press conference on Friday. "Most real estate businesses are operating stably and have good financial indicators, and the real estate industry overall is healthy."

RELATED China's Shenzhou 13 sends second crewed mission to Tiangong

The bureau said Monday that for September real estate, which represents about 20% of the country's GDP, was up 0.17% from a month earlier and that investment in infrastructure in the first three quarters was up 1.5% on year.

Industrial production increased 3.1% on year with its agricultural sector growing 3.4%, the bureau said, adding that its retail sales jumped 4.4% and the value of imports climbed 15.4% on year.

RELATED Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn

Latest Headlines

Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia's daily coronavirus daily deaths have passed 1,000 for the first time and cases also were a record high amid relatively low vaccination rates.
Kishida calls for 'complete decommissioning' of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
World News // 9 hours ago
Kishida calls for 'complete decommissioning' of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the "complete decommissioning" of the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as a step to help the prefecture recover from a devastating 2011 tsunami.
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States extradited Alex Saab, a key ally to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as Venezuela responded by re-apprehending the so-called "Citgo 6."
At least 22 dead after flooding in India's Kerala state
World News // 13 hours ago
At least 22 dead after flooding in India's Kerala state
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died and several homes were destroyed as heavy rains caused flooding in the Indian state of Kerala on Sunday.
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule with a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
World News // 16 hours ago
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Seventeen people, including 12 adults and five children associated with a U.S.-based Christian aid group, were abducted by gang members after they left an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haitian authorities said.
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
World News // 1 day ago
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Iranian appeals court has upheld the sentence for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker accused of plotting against the country's Islamist government.
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
World News // 1 day ago
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis appealed to pharmaceutical companies to drop their patents on COVID-19 vaccines to make them more widely available in poor countries.
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
World News // 1 day ago
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday became the first French head of state to attend a ceremony marking the mass killing of Algerian independence protesters by Paris police in 1961.
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
World News // 1 day ago
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Italy has rolled out its Green Pass, a government-issued health pass for citizens to work amid the pandemic, prompting protests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Gang members abduct American missionaries, children in Haiti
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/