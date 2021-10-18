Watch Live
Apple announces new products during "Unleashed" launch event
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 1:48 PM

Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows

By
People place tributes in the town center a day after an attack in Kongsberg on October 14. Five people were confirmed dead in an attack. Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE
People place tributes in the town center a day after an attack in Kongsberg on October 14. Five people were confirmed dead in an attack. Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- During a press conference on Monday, police said that the five people who were killed in an attack in Norway last week died from stabbing, not by bow and arrow.

The latest development in the country's worst attack in over a decade comes after police identified 37-year-old Espen Andersen Braathen as the attacker.

Advertisement

Braathen -- who was armed with a bow and arrows -- allegedly killed five people and injured three more on Oct. 13. Police say that the five victims were between the ages of 52 and 78 and were killed by stabbing in public and in their homes.

An officer was injured by bow and arrow during the half-hour attack.

Braathen is a Danish citizen with a history of mental illness. He's being held in a secure psychiatric facility. The attack last week was the worst Norway has seen since 2011 when Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.

Read More

Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack Suspected bow and arrow attack kills five in Norway CDC adds Norway to highest travel advisory

Latest Headlines

Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
World News // 10 minutes ago
Israel marks 26th anniversary of former PM Yitzhak Rabin's assassination
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Israel marked the 26th anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on Monday.
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
World News // 42 minutes ago
Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow, in retaliation to the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage.
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
World News // 2 hours ago
Police intercept $250 million worth of cocaine on yacht off Portugal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Portugal said Monday that they have intercepted a shipment of cocaine worth more than $200 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
World News // 3 hours ago
EU says it's distributed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses globally
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Monday that it's distributed more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 150 countries.
Slain MP David Amess to be honored; deputy PM says online hate 'out of control'
World News // 5 hours ago
Slain MP David Amess to be honored; deputy PM says online hate 'out of control'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- British PM Boris Johnson will lead a series of tributes planned in the House of Commons on Monday to honor slain lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting with a group of constituents.
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
World News // 5 hours ago
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William on Sunday night announced the winners of his first-ever "Earthshot Prize," an effort to inspire people and governments around the world to find solutions for climate change and other challenges.
Facebook to hire 10K EU workers to build 'metaverse'
World News // 8 hours ago
Facebook to hire 10K EU workers to build 'metaverse'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Facebook has announced plans to hire 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years to develop its new platform.
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia's daily coronavirus daily deaths have passed 1,000 for the first time and cases also were a record high amid relatively low vaccination rates.
China's GDP grows 4.9% in Q3
World News // 13 hours ago
China's GDP grows 4.9% in Q3
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- China's economy for the third quarter only grew 4.9% compared to the same period last year due to "complicated and severe environment both at home and abroad," The National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday.
Kishida calls for 'complete decommissioning' of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Kishida calls for 'complete decommissioning' of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the "complete decommissioning" of the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as a step to help the prefecture recover from a devastating 2011 tsunami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
One killed, several injured in shooting at Grambling State University
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/