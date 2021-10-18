Norway attack: victims killed by stabbing, not by arrows

People place tributes in the town center a day after an attack in Kongsberg on October 14. Five people were confirmed dead in an attack. Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- During a press conference on Monday, police said that the five people who were killed in an attack in Norway last week died from stabbing, not by bow and arrow.

The latest development in the country's worst attack in over a decade comes after police identified 37-year-old Espen Andersen Braathen as the attacker.

Braathen -- who was armed with a bow and arrows -- allegedly killed five people and injured three more on Oct. 13. Police say that the five victims were between the ages of 52 and 78 and were killed by stabbing in public and in their homes.

An officer was injured by bow and arrow during the half-hour attack.

Braathen is a Danish citizen with a history of mental illness. He's being held in a secure psychiatric facility. The attack last week was the worst Norway has seen since 2011 when Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.