Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2021 / 3:41 PM

Kishida calls for 'complete decommissioning' of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant

By
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the complete decommissioning of the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as a step to help the prefecture recover from a devastating 2011 tsunami. Pool Photo by Eugene Hoshiko/EPA-EFE
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the "complete decommissioning" of the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant as a step to help the prefecture recover from a devastating 2011 tsunami. Pool Photo by Eugene Hoshiko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made his first visit Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the prefecture, which was devastated by a tsunami a decade ago.

Kishida, who was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, wants the plant the power plant, which experienced multiple meltdowns amid the national disasters, to be decommissioned.

Advertisement

"The power plant's complete decommissioning is a must if we want to rebuild the region, so I want to see you building a confidential relationship with the locals as you carry on with the work," he told the plant's operator.

Efforts to decommission the plant have been underway since 2011 when an earthquake-induced tsunami flooded hundreds of miles and severely damaged three nuclear reactors at the site, causing it to release massive quantities of radiation.

RELATED PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'

Groundwater in the area has continued to be contaminated since the tsunami as it comes in contact with damaged reactors and fuel debris and in April, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga decided to release tons of treated wastewater into the ocean despite strong pushback from conservation groups and concern from neighboring nations.

Advertisement

After inspecting the plant, Kishida offered flowers and prayed at a monument in the town of Namie, which at one point was entirely off-limits due to the nuclear crisis caused by the 2011 disaster.

Since taking power, Kishida has promoted the use of nuclear power, as most of the nation's plants remain offline after the tsunami.

RELATED In 1st policy speech, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida vows better COVID-19 response

He has pledged to restart nuclear power plants and meet safety standards through achieving local consent to help Japan reach its goal of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050.

RELATED Japan lifts coronavirus state of emergency in most prefectures

Latest Headlines

Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia hits record daily COVID-19 deaths, cases; world weekly toll -9%
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia's daily coronavirus daily deaths have passed 1,000 for the first time and cases also were a record high amid relatively low vaccination rates.
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. extradites key Maduro ally Alex Saab; Venezuela re-arrests 'Citgo 6'
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The United States extradited Alex Saab, a key ally to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as Venezuela responded by re-apprehending the so-called "Citgo 6."
At least 22 dead after flooding in India's Kerala state
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 22 dead after flooding in India's Kerala state
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people died and several homes were destroyed as heavy rains caused flooding in the Indian state of Kerala on Sunday.
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule with a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.
Gang abducts more than dozen U.S. missionaries, 3 children in Haiti
World News // 7 hours ago
Gang abducts more than dozen U.S. missionaries, 3 children in Haiti
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Seventeen people, including 14 adult missionaries and three children, were abducted by gang members after they they left an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haitian authorities said.
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
World News // 21 hours ago
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Iranian appeals court has upheld the sentence for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker accused of plotting against the country's Islamist government.
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis appealed to pharmaceutical companies to drop their patents on COVID-19 vaccines to make them more widely available in poor countries.
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
World News // 1 day ago
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday became the first French head of state to attend a ceremony marking the mass killing of Algerian independence protesters by Paris police in 1961.
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
World News // 1 day ago
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Italy has rolled out its Green Pass, a government-issued health pass for citizens to work amid the pandemic, prompting protests.
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
World News // 1 day ago
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The fatal stabbing of British member of Parliament David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident, Metropolitan Police said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/