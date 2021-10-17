Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2021 / 12:22 PM

At least 22 dead after flooding in India's Kerala state

By
At least 22 people died and several homes were destroyed as heavy rains caused flooding in the Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. Photo by Indian Air Force/Twitter
At least 22 people died and several homes were destroyed as heavy rains caused flooding in the Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. Photo by Indian Air Force/Twitter

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- At least 22 people have been killed as heavy rains caused flooding in the Indian state of Kerala, officials said Sunday.

The city of Kottayam was the hardest hit with 13 deaths reported while nine people died in Idukki and two people were reported missing.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the "bereaved families" on Twitter as he met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss relief efforts.

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala," he wrote.

RELATED Flooding could shut down nearly 25% of U.S. infrastructure, climate study warns

Several homes have also been washed away in the floods, while sections of roads were also swept away and trees uprooted.

The Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations as the National Disaster Response Force deployed 11 teams, with 33 people, including eight women and seven children rescued so far.

Advertisement

Fishing boats were also used to evacuate residents trapped in coastal towns such as Kollam and helicopters were deployed to fly supplies to personnel in the Kottayam district where people were trapped under debris.

Intense rain subsided in some parts of Kerala but some portions still experienced heavy rains and wind, although no new instances of flooding were reported.

RELATED Water rescues conducted in Central Alabama amid flooding

Latest Headlines

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia's Soyuz spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan after ISS mission
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule with a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station.
Gang members reportedly abducted up to 17 U.S. missionaries in Haiti
World News // 4 hours ago
Gang members reportedly abducted up to 17 U.S. missionaries in Haiti
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Up to 17 American missionaries, including 14 adults and three children, were adopted by gang members as they were they left an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haitian authorities said.
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
World News // 18 hours ago
British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Iranian appeals court has upheld the sentence for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker accused of plotting against the country's Islamist government.
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis appealed to pharmaceutical companies to drop their patents on COVID-19 vaccines to make them more widely available in poor countries.
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
World News // 22 hours ago
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday became the first French head of state to attend a ceremony marking the mass killing of Algerian independence protesters by Paris police in 1961.
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
World News // 23 hours ago
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Italy has rolled out its Green Pass, a government-issued health pass for citizens to work amid the pandemic, prompting protests.
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
World News // 1 day ago
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The fatal stabbing of British member of Parliament David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident, Metropolitan Police said Saturday.
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers
World News // 2 days ago
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Three explosions rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar during prayers Friday, killing more than 50 people.
Russia supports formal end of Korean War, South Korean diplomat says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia supports formal end of Korean War, South Korean diplomat says
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian government indicated support for a formal declaration ending the Korean War during talks in Moscow, a South Korean diplomat said.
With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over
World News // 1 day ago
With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over
While the Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30, AccuWeather forecasters believe that the odds of any additional tropical storm formation in the near future are low.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing since 1997
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Biden honors fallen police and calls for more support for an increasingly difficult profession
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
Biden's Supreme Court reform panel sheds two conservative members
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/