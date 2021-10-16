Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2021 / 6:36 PM

British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison

By
Jake Thomas
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 21 June 2019 (reissued 26 April 2021). Zaghari-Ratcliffe could face more prison time after her lawyer said she lost an appeal on Saturday. File photo by ANDY RAI/EPA
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 21 June 2019 (reissued 26 April 2021). Zaghari-Ratcliffe could face more prison time after her lawyer said she lost an appeal on Saturday. File photo by ANDY RAI/EPA

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Iranian appeals court has upheld the sentence for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian aid worker accused of plotting against the country's Islamist government.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 along with other dual citizens. A project manager with Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, she was taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Advertisement

The guard accused her of being a "main ringleader of hostile institutions who had been involved in criminal activities over the past years under the auspices of the foreign governments' media and espionage services."

At the time of her arrest, she was attempting to board a flight from Tehran to Britain with her then 22-month-old daughter, Gabriella. She was initially sentenced to five years in prison for planning a "soft overthrow" of the Iranian government. In 2017, she faced additional charges.

RELATED Iranian regime's war games meant to distract from domestic crises

A Twitter account from the campaign seeking Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release said on Saturday that her appeal on a more recent set of charges had failed.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was imprisoned for five years in 2016, spending her final year on parole at her parents' home in Tehran, reports the BBC. She completed her term in March only to face new charges carrying a one-year prison term for "propaganda against the system."

Advertisement

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told the news outlet that she's now waiting for the call summoning her back to prison and was "traumatized at the thought of having to go back to jail."

RELATED Iran releases 54K inmates as COVID-19 outbreak deepens worldwide

Ratcliffe has not seen his wife in person since she was imprisoned in 2016 and their daughter has been living with him in the U.K. since 2019, according to the BBC. He has said his wife is being used as a bargaining chip over a $550 million debt Iran claims Britain owes it for an incomplete tank deal.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took to Twitter to denounce what she called the "baseless charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe."

"There are no credible grounds to continue to hold her and she must be released permanently," she said. "I will do all I can to help Nazanin and her family."

RELATED British Iranian woman jailed in Tehran faces more charges

Latest Headlines

Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope asks pharmaceutical companies to release patents for COVID-19 vaccines
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis appealed to pharmaceutical companies to drop their patents on COVID-19 vaccines to make them more widely available in poor countries.
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
World News // 4 hours ago
French President Macron attends commemoration for slain Algerian protesters
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday became the first French head of state to attend a ceremony marking the mass killing of Algerian independence protesters by Paris police in 1961.
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Italy rolls out Green Pass amid anti-COVID-19 mandate protests
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Italy has rolled out its Green Pass, a government-issued health pass for citizens to work amid the pandemic, prompting protests.
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
World News // 7 hours ago
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The fatal stabbing of British member of Parliament David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident, Metropolitan Police said Saturday.
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers
World News // 1 day ago
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 50 worshipers
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Three explosions rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar during prayers Friday, killing more than 50 people.
Russia supports formal end of Korean War, South Korean diplomat says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia supports formal end of Korean War, South Korean diplomat says
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian government indicated support for a formal declaration ending the Korean War during talks in Moscow, a South Korean diplomat said.
With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over
World News // 1 day ago
With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over
While the Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30, AccuWeather forecasters believe that the odds of any additional tropical storm formation in the near future are low.
Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
World News // 1 day ago
Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry said it chased off a U.S. Navy destroyer about to violate the country's border near the Sea of Japan during joint Moscow-Beijing military drills.
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
World News // 1 day ago
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British lawmaker David Amess died Friday after he was stabbed several times while meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.
Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava
World News // 1 day ago
Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava
On La Palma, several malnourished dogs were found roaming a walled-in yard that's been covered in ash -- and reaching them was impossible until two companies stepped in with life-saving drones recently.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Ethics watchdog accuses Jen Psaki of Hatch Act violation
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Three Houston-area constable deputies shot, one killed
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
Police spot car of Ohio mother with 2 children missing for nearly 20 years
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
4 shot at Mobile, Ala., high school football stadium, police say
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was terrorist incident, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/