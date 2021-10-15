Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava

A bullseye-shaped cloud was the product of a rising column of superheated ash and gas, known as the eruption column, on La Palma in the Canary Islands on October 1. Photo courtesy NASA

Oct. 15 -- Eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands have destroyed large swaths of the region, leaving vast amounts of lava and ash on the ground since the middle of September. In the past month, one species of island residents had been neglected until recently -- the canines.

In the town of Todoque, several malnourished dogs were recently found roaming a walled-in yard that has been covered in ash. Due to the surrounding lava flow, reaching the hungry pups was impossible -- until two local companies stepped in with life-saving drones.

The companies, Ticom Soluciones and Volcanic Life, have used the drones to drop food and water to the dogs since last weekend, and say they will continue to feed the dogs as long as meteorological conditions allow.

On its way to the Atlantic Ocean, the lava flow has destroyed everything in its path but spared a few areas by creating "islands" of land that remain relatively unharmed.

La Palma's councilor of security and emergencies, Nieves Rosa Arroyo, said authorities became aware of the situation of the animals last week and subsequently commissioned the companies to help, according to Newsweek.

In order to fly the drones, visibility must be good enough for the drone pilots to safely drop the packages. High winds could also keep the drones from being able to fly.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect tranquil weather to be in place across the island into at least early next week, so it appears as if the drones will be able to continue delivering food and water to the dogs.

The volcano first began erupting on Sept. 19 and has not shown any signs of stopping. Thousands of people on the island have been forced to evacuate.

Lava has already covered about 1,680 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures, according to Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Lava from the eruption has been spilling into the Atlantic Ocean and created nearly 100 acres of new land.

Earlier this month, the eruption created a phenomenon called gravity wave clouds as it sent a plume of hot gas high into the atmosphere.