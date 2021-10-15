Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 6:07 AM

Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava

By
Adam Douty, Accuweather.com
A lava delta formed from the La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is seen on September 29. Photo Courtesy Spanish Oceanographic Institue/TWITTER
A lava delta formed from the La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is seen on September 29. Photo Courtesy Spanish Oceanographic Institue/TWITTER

Oct. 15 -- Eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands have destroyed large swaths of the region, leaving vast amounts of lava and ash on the ground since the middle of September. In the past month, one species of island residents had been neglected until recently -- the canines.

In the town of Todoque, several malnourished dogs were recently found roaming a walled-in yard that has been covered in ash. Due to the surrounding lava flow, reaching the hungry pups was impossible -- until two local companies stepped in with life-saving drones.

Advertisement

The companies, Ticom Soluciones and Volcanic Life, have used the drones to drop food and water to the dogs since last weekend, and say they will continue to feed the dogs as long as meteorological conditions allow.

On its way to the Atlantic Ocean, the lava flow has destroyed everything in its path but spared a few areas by creating "islands" of land that remain relatively unharmed.

RELATED United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion

La Palma's councilor of security and emergencies, Nieves Rosa Arroyo, said authorities became aware of the situation of the animals last week and subsequently commissioned the companies to help, according to Newsweek.

Advertisement

In order to fly the drones, visibility must be good enough for the drone pilots to safely drop the packages. High winds could also keep the drones from being able to fly.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect tranquil weather to be in place across the island into at least early next week, so it appears as if the drones will be able to continue delivering food and water to the dogs.

Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma on the Canary Islands on September 28. Photo by Angel Medina/EPA-EFE
RELATED Experts say La Palma eruption in Canary Islands showing no signs of ending

The volcano first began erupting on Sept. 19 and has not shown any signs of stopping. Thousands of people on the island have been forced to evacuate.

Lava has already covered about 1,680 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures, according to Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Lava from the eruption has been spilling into the Atlantic Ocean and created nearly 100 acres of new land.

RELATED Satellite captures rare weather phenomenon after volcano erupts

Earlier this month, the eruption created a phenomenon called gravity wave clouds as it sent a plume of hot gas high into the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
World News // 8 hours ago
Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A half-shredded painting by Banksy titled "Love is in the Bin" sold to an anonymous bidder for $25.4 million on Thursday
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
World News // 12 hours ago
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Norway on Thursday identified Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, as the suspect in a bow and arrow attack that killed five people while stating the attack "appears to be an act of terrorism."
Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
World News // 13 hours ago
Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Deadly clashes that erupted Thursday during a protest organized by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's Beirut port explosion were a painful reminder of civil war.
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The United States has rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the controversial panel three years ago.
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
World News // 18 hours ago
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn said Thursday it will shut down its LinkedIn site in China later this year.
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
World News // 20 hours ago
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. plans to challenge the dominance of Netflix in South Korea by joining hands with the country's top telecom operators ahead of the launch of its streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12.
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
World News // 20 hours ago
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday dissolved the lower house of parliament to make way for new elections later this month that he hopes will "choose the future of Japan" in the era of COVID-19.
Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30
World News // 21 hours ago
Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 30 injured when gunfire erupted Thursday at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon.
At least 46 dead after fire torches 13-story building in southern Taiwan
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 46 dead after fire torches 13-story building in southern Taiwan
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Taiwan say that nearly 50 people died Thursday after a fire broke out in a 13-story building.
Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death
World News // 1 day ago
Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Jebet Tirop was found dead from apparent stab wounds in her home, Athletics Kenya announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Bill Clinton hospitalized with 'non-COVID-related' infection
Bill Clinton hospitalized with 'non-COVID-related' infection
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/