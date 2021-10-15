Watch Live
FDA panel recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster for all recipients over 18
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 2:47 PM

Russia says it blocked U.S. warship from entering its waters

By
Jake Thomas
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee performs maneuvers off the coast of Hawaii. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee performs maneuvers off the coast of Hawaii. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry said it chased off a U.S. Navy destroyer about to violate the country's border near the Sea of Japan during joint Moscow-Beijing military drills.

Russia's Admiral Tributs, the country's largest Pacific Fleet anti-submarine ship, prevented the USS Chafee from entering Russian-controlled waters on Friday, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Advertisement

The USS Chafee, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, had been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days and attempted to cross into Russian waters, the news agency said, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Admiral Tributs warned the USS Chafee that it was operating in an area closed for shipping because of artillery firings from the Russia-China Joint Sea 2021 exercises, according to Tass. Despite the warning, the USS Chafee "raised its colors," signaling that a helicopter would take off from its deck. That meant the ship's course and speed would not change and it would violate the Russian border, according to the account.

RELATED EU sanctions 8 for enforcing Russian law in annexed Crimea

In response, the Admiral Tributs set its course toward the USS Chafee "chasing the intruder out of Russian territorial waters," according to Tass, citing the ministry statement.

Advertisement

"After becoming convinced of the Russian warship's resolve to prevent the violation of the state border, the guided-missile destroyer Chafee reversed its course at 5:50 p.m. when less than 60 meters were left in its distance from the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs," the ministry statement said.

The RT news agency, which is funded by the Russian government, posted a video of the incident from the defense ministry on its website.

RELATED NATO expels eight Russian diplomats accused of working as spies

Russian military officials described the incident as "a gross violation" of international regulations intended to prevent maritime collisions, according to Tass.

U.S. military officials have not issued a response. But Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, said on Twitter that military officials called the USS Chaffe's actions "safe and professional" and the claims from Russia "disinformation."

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States and Britain for what he called an intentional provocation in the Black Sea. During the incident, Britain's HMS Defender entered waters near Crimea, which Moscow controversially annexed in 2014. Russia said its fighter jets fired warning shots and cautionary explosives were deployed near the warship, an account Britain disputes.

RELATED Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

Latest Headlines

British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
World News // 2 hours ago
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British lawmaker David Amess died Friday after he was stabbed several times while meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 16 worshipers
World News // 5 hours ago
Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 16 worshipers
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Three explosions rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar during prayers Friday, killing more than a dozen people.
Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava
World News // 9 hours ago
Life-saving drones deliver food to dogs stranded by La Palma volcano lava
On La Palma, several malnourished dogs were found roaming a walled-in yard that's been covered in ash -- and reaching them was impossible until two companies stepped in with life-saving drones recently.
Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
World News // 16 hours ago
Banksy painting shredded during previous auction sells for $25.4M
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A half-shredded painting by Banksy titled "Love is in the Bin" sold to an anonymous bidder for $25.4 million on Thursday
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
World News // 20 hours ago
Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Norway on Thursday identified Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, as the suspect in a bow and arrow attack that killed five people while stating the attack "appears to be an act of terrorism."
Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
World News // 22 hours ago
Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Deadly clashes that erupted Thursday during a protest organized by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's Beirut port explosion were a painful reminder of civil war.
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The United States has rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the controversial panel three years ago.
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
World News // 1 day ago
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn said Thursday it will shut down its LinkedIn site in China later this year.
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
World News // 1 day ago
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. plans to challenge the dominance of Netflix in South Korea by joining hands with the country's top telecom operators ahead of the launch of its streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12.
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
World News // 1 day ago
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday dissolved the lower house of parliament to make way for new elections later this month that he hopes will "choose the future of Japan" in the era of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
Texas Supreme Court rules against San Antonio school district's vaccine mandate
DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
DHS says it will restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
Bill Clinton hospitalized in Calif. with infection
Bill Clinton hospitalized in Calif. with infection
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
Real estate heir Robert Durst gets life sentence in murder of writer Susan Berman
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
British lawmaker David Amess fatally stabbed at constituents' meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/