Oct. 15, 2021 / 9:47 AM

Suicide bomb attack at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 16 worshipers

The Jamia Fatmia Shiite Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, is seen on Friday after a suicide bomb attack targeted Friday congregational prayers there. More than a dozen people were killed, officials said. Photo by EPA-EFE
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Three explosions rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar during prayers Friday, killing more than a dozen people.

The attack occurred at the Shia Imam Bargah mosque in Kandahar, officials said. It was the second consecutive attack during Friday prayers on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan in a week.

Authorities said at least 16 people were killed in the blasts.

Last Friday, a similar attack in Kunduz killed and injured more than 100 people.

The timing of the new attack ensured that the mosque would be crowded for Friday prayers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State-K, a terrorist ISIS offshoot in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the Kunduz attack last week.

ISIS-K is a militant rival to the Taliban and has targeted the group in recent months. The group was responsible for a dual suicide bombing attack in Kabul in August during the mass evacuation of U.S. forces and Afghan aides that killed 13 U.S. Marines.

