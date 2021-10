U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal

The U.N. emblem hangs above the podium in U.N. General Assembly Hall at the U.N. General Assembly 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters on September 24 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. The country has been a target of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which the U.S. said it would push against after rejoining the panel. Pool Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

From left, U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield hold a virtual meeting via video conference in March. The U.S. rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council under President Joe Biden. Photo by John Minchillo/UPI Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State speaks with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations. The U.S. rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council under President Joe Biden. Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States will promote respect for women’s rights and minority groups, including LGBTQ persons and persons with disabilities with its new position on a U.N. human rights panel. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The United States has rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the controversial panel three years ago.

United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the United States had been elected to the Geneva, Switzerland-based council for its 2022-2024 term. She said the election fulfills a campaign pledge of President Joe Biden. The term starts Jan. 1, 2022.

Advertisement

"We will use every tool at our disposal, from introducing resolutions and amendments to wielding our vote when needed," she said. "Our goals are clear: stand with human rights defenders and speak out against violations and abuses of human rights."

The Human Rights Council is made up of 47 states that it describes as being "responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe." The council has been criticized for including countries with poor human rights records and for pointing a finger at Israel while ignoring accusations of abuse elsewhere.

The Trump administration withdrew from the council in 2018, with then U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley calling it a "protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias."

Advertisement

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States will focus its work on the council to what she called "situations of dire need" in Afghanistan, Burma, China, Ethiopia, Syria, and Yemen. The United States will also use its position to promote respect for women's rights, minority groups, including LGBTQ persons and persons with disabilities, she said.

Additionally, she said the United States will oppose what she called the council's "disproportionate attention on Israel," a close U.S. ally that has drawn criticism for actions in the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

The United States will also press against the election of countries with "egregious human rights records," she said.

But Thursday saw the election of Cameroon, Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates -- all countries accused of serious human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement earlier in the week criticizing the election process that it said guaranteed human rights abusers seats on the council.

"The absence of competition in this year's Human Rights Council vote makes a mockery of the word 'election,'" Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement. "Electing serious rights abusers like Cameroon, Eritrea, and the UAE sends a terrible signal that U.N. member states aren't serious about the council's fundamental mission to protect human rights."