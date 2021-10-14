Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 6:12 PM

Police identify suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack

By
Police in Norway on Thursday identified Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, as the suspect in a bow and arrow attack that killed five people while stating the attack appears to be an act of terrorism. File Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE
Police in Norway on Thursday identified Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, as the suspect in a bow and arrow attack that killed five people while stating the attack "appears to be an act of terrorism. File Photo by Terje Pedersen/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Norway on Thursday identified the suspect behind a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three more and said they were treating the case as an act of terrorism.

Norwegian Police Security Service chief Hans Sverre Sjovold identified the suspect as Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, and said the attack "appears to be an act of terrorism" while noting it is important for the investigation to go ahead so they can "clarify" the motive.

Advertisement

Regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud also said officers had been in contact with Sjovold in the past including "as a result of previous concerns related to radicalization, noting he had converted to Islam.

Police also said that four women and one man aged 50-70 were killed in the attack.

RELATED Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30

Authorities said they first received reports of the shootings, believed to have been carried out with a bow and arrow, at 6:13 p.m. in Kongsberg, which is about 50 miles southwest of the capital of Oslo. Police arrested the armed man at 6:47 p.m.

The attack came just after Labor leader Jonas Gahr Stone was elected prime minister and he was set to visit the town on Friday.

Advertisement

"We have during last night, this morning and this afternoon learned more about what atrocities have taken place, what cruel acts innocent people were exposed to, what unrest and fear hit the community in Kongsberg, and spread to the whole country," Store said during an introductory press conference Thursday.

RELATED Dutch police say man sought help online in plot to kill PM Mark Rutte

King Harald of Norway also sent a message to the mayor of Kongsberg stating that "the rest of the nation stands with you."

"We sympathize with the relatives and injured in the grief and despair," he said. "And we think of all those affected in Kongsberg who have experienced that their safe local environment suddenly became a dangerous place. It shakes us all when horrible things happen near us, when you least expect it, in the middle of everyday life on the open street."

RELATED More than 100 dead or injured after suicide bombing at Afghanistan mosque

Latest Headlines

Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
World News // 2 hours ago
Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Deadly clashes that erupted Thursday during a protest organized by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's Beirut port explosion were a painful reminder of civil war.
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. rejoins U.N. Human Rights Council, reversing Trump-era withdrawal
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The United States has rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the controversial panel three years ago.
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
World News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft shuts down China's localized LinkedIn
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn said Thursday it will shut down its LinkedIn site in China later this year.
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
World News // 8 hours ago
Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. plans to challenge the dominance of Netflix in South Korea by joining hands with the country's top telecom operators ahead of the launch of its streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12.
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
World News // 9 hours ago
PM Fumio Kishida hopes Oct. 31 elections will 'choose future of Japan'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday dissolved the lower house of parliament to make way for new elections later this month that he hopes will "choose the future of Japan" in the era of COVID-19.
Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30
World News // 9 hours ago
Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 30 injured when gunfire erupted Thursday at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon.
At least 46 dead after fire torches 13-story building in southern Taiwan
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 46 dead after fire torches 13-story building in southern Taiwan
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Taiwan say that nearly 50 people died Thursday after a fire broke out in a 13-story building.
Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death
World News // 20 hours ago
Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Jebet Tirop was found dead from apparent stab wounds in her home, Athletics Kenya announced Wednesday.
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization named 26 scientists to the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, which will investigate the origins of COVID-19 and future viral outbreaks.
Suspected bow and arrow attack kills five in Norway
World News // 1 day ago
Suspected bow and arrow attack kills five in Norway
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Five people died and two others were injured Wednesday in a suspected bow and arrow attack in southern Norway, local police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Marijuana legalization used to right wrongs from drug war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/