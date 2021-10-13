Suspected bow and arrow attack kills multiple people in Norway

Police investigate the site of an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, on Wednesday. Photo by Hakon Mosvold Larsen/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Multiple people died Wednesday in a suspected bow and arrow attack in southern Norway, local police said.

The Kongsberg police department said that in addition to those confirmed killed, several people were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

It's unclear how many casualties there were.

Police Inspector Øyvind Aas said authorities arrested the suspected attacker, who used what they believed to be a bow and arrow. The suspect was transported to Drammen police station.

Aas said the single suspect acted alone.

Authorities said they first received reports of the shootings at 6:13 p.m. in Kongsberg, which is about 50 miles southwest of the capital of Oslo.

Police said the perpetrators moved over a large area in the city, prompting officials to block off several areas.