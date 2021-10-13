Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop found stabbed to death

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Jebet Tirop was found dead from apparent stab wounds in her home, Athletics Kenya announced Wednesday.

The athletics association announced the death of the 25-year-old Olympian in a statement, explaining that she was "allegedly stabbed by her husband."

"We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," it said.

She was found dead Wednesday morning in her Iten home, located about 213 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi, which police officers from the Eldoret forensic unit have since sealed off, local news Nation reported.

"Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track," Athletics Kenya said.

Tirop, who represented her country during this past summer Olympic Games in Japan and placed fourth in the 5,000 meters, won bronze at the World Championships in the 10,000 meters in 2019 and 2017.

She also broke the women-only world record for the 10KM last month in Herzogenaurach, Germany, with a time of 30 minutes 1 second.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned death in a statement.

"It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we've lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, she had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage," he said. "I urge our law enforcement agencies, led by the National Police Service, to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for the killing of Agnes so that they can face the full force of the law."

The Kenyan National Police Service issued its own statement, saying it had a "cordial relationship with the sports heroine" and they will work to find those responsible for her death.

"NPS wishes to assure the public of speedy and comprehensive investigations into this heinous crime," the department said. "May she rest in eternal peace."