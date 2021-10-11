Tropical Storm Pamela producing heavy rainfall as it moves across Mexico

Tropical Storm Pamela is seen over central Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hurricane Pamela weakened to a Tropical Storm on Wednesday as it moves across central Mexico.

Pamela became the 16th named storm of the 2021 East Pacific hurricane season when it developed on Sunday.

Advertisement

In its noon MDT update Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Pamela was located 170 miles northeast of Mazatlan. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 25 mph.

The NHC said Pamela made landfall on the western Mexican coast early Wednesday and produced heavy rainfall as it moved over land.

"Pamela is accelerating toward the northeast near 25 mph, and this motion is expected to continue at a faster speed until the system dissipates," the NHC said in its advisory.

After weakening to a tropical depression, Pamela is projected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week and possibly bring severe weather conditions to southwestern Texas.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall could lead to major flooding, especially in urban locations or places that have recently been drenched by severe weather.