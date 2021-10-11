Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 11, 2021 / 4:03 PM / Updated at 2:10 PM

Tropical Storm Pamela producing heavy rainfall as it moves across Mexico

By
Tropical Storm Pamela is seen over central Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC
Tropical Storm Pamela is seen over central Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hurricane Pamela weakened to a Tropical Storm on Wednesday as it moves across central Mexico.

Pamela became the 16th named storm of the 2021 East Pacific hurricane season when it developed on Sunday.

Advertisement

In its noon MDT update Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Pamela was located 170 miles northeast of Mazatlan. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 25 mph.

The NHC said Pamela made landfall on the western Mexican coast early Wednesday and produced heavy rainfall as it moved over land.

"Pamela is accelerating toward the northeast near 25 mph, and this motion is expected to continue at a faster speed until the system dissipates," the NHC said in its advisory.

After weakening to a tropical depression, Pamela is projected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week and possibly bring severe weather conditions to southwestern Texas.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall could lead to major flooding, especially in urban locations or places that have recently been drenched by severe weather.

Read More

Several tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma amid rain, hail, lightning U.S. on pace to surpass record number of billion-dollar disasters in 2021 Flooding could shut down nearly 25% of U.S. infrastructure, climate study warns

Latest Headlines

Suspected bow and arrow attack kills multiple people in Norway
World News // 1 hour ago
Suspected bow and arrow attack kills multiple people in Norway
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Multiple people died Wednesday in a suspected bow and arrow attack in southern Norway, local police said.
International Energy Agency: Global carbon-cutting efforts fall 60% short of goal
World News // 4 hours ago
International Energy Agency: Global carbon-cutting efforts fall 60% short of goal
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Commitments by world governments to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 will fall short by 60%, the International Energy Agency said in advance of an upcoming climate change conference.
Dutch police say man sought help online in plot to kill PM Mark Rutte
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch police say man sought help online in plot to kill PM Mark Rutte
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Netherlands said Wednesday that a 22-year-old man is facing charges of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
G20 vows to avert humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan; EU pledges $1B in aid
World News // 13 hours ago
G20 vows to avert humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan; EU pledges $1B in aid
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- World leaders have agreed to work together to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan from worsening with the European Union pledging more than $1 billion in aid to the Middle Eastern country.
Nepal bus crash kills at least two dozen people
World News // 1 day ago
Nepal bus crash kills at least two dozen people
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A bus crash in northwest Nepal killed at least two dozen people and injured several others, local authorities said Tuesday.
Court rejects case involving Vatican's response to sex abuse
World News // 1 day ago
Court rejects case involving Vatican's response to sex abuse
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights rejected Tuesday a case related to the Vatican's handling of sexual abuse.
U.N. court rules largely in favor of Somalia in maritime dispute with Kenya
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. court rules largely in favor of Somalia in maritime dispute with Kenya
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled largely in favor of Somalia's claims to oil-rich waters in the Indian Ocean in a maritime dispute with Kenya.
Experts say La Palma eruption in Canary Islands showing no signs of ending
World News // 1 day ago
Experts say La Palma eruption in Canary Islands showing no signs of ending
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands is showing no signs of stopping, experts say, after its cone partially collapsed last weekend and sent more flows of molten lava.
Slow COVID-19 response led to thousands of deaths in Britain, report says
World News // 1 day ago
Slow COVID-19 response led to thousands of deaths in Britain, report says
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Hesitation to impose lockdown restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic last year led to thousands of preventable deaths in Britain and was a "serious mistake," an investigative British report said Tuesday.
Ex-Myanmar president says he refused generals' threats over resignation during coup
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-Myanmar president says he refused generals' threats over resignation during coup
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In court Tuesday, ousted Myanmar President Win Myint said that commanders tried to force him to give up his post during the military takeover in February -- and threatened him with harm when he wouldn't.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58
Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
Southwest, American Airlines maintain vaccine mandates despite Texas governor's order
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
Social Security payments to rise nearly 6% in 2022; largest hike since 1982
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
West Coast ports to stay open 24/7 under U.S. plan to relieve supply chain issues
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
FDA grants first e-cigarette authorization to tobacco-flavored Vuse products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/