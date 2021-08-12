Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 9:41 AM

K-pop's Seungri gets 3 years in prison for sex trafficking at Seoul nightclub

By
Lee Seung-hyun was convicted Thursday by a South Korean military court for masterminding a sex-trafficking scheme at the nightclub Burning Sun. File Photo by Yonhap
Lee Seung-hyun was convicted Thursday by a South Korean military court for masterminding a sex-trafficking scheme at the nightclub Burning Sun. File Photo by Yonhap

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A South Korean pop star charged with using his nightclub to facilitate sex trafficking was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, more than two years after the Burning Sun club was shuttered following multiple rape incidents.

Seungri, 30, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was convicted by a military court of masterminding a sex-trafficking scheme at the club to draw investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries, South Korean network MBC reported.

Advertisement

The former Big Bang member also was convicted of embezzling his company's funds and gambling overseas in violation of South Korea's foreign exchange laws. Lee embezzled more than $450,000 and gambled with more than $1.8 million in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, according to Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean court fined Lee about $1 million and said he'd provided "sexual favors" to strengthen his relations with investors, according to MBC.

RELATED Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported

The court said Thursday that "severe punishment" is necessary because Lee profited from "mobilizing many women to provide sexual services."

The verdict said Lee's "commercialization of sex" caused societal harm, particularly during a two-month period that began in December 2015. The crimes that year occurred around the time when Lee and Yoo In-suk, former chief executive of Yuri Holdings Co., allegedly sent gang members to attack a customer over a dispute with Lee at a Seoul bar.

Advertisement

Lee was charged with "special assault" earlier this year, and the pair were previously charged with "displaying force and threatening victims."

RELATED Stray Kids share 'Noeasy' track list, teaser photos

Past charges against the defendant relate to rape and drugging incidents at Burning Sun, where he served as a board of director and held shares.

The club was closed in 2019 after eyewitnesses reportedly saw intoxicated women being dragged to VIP rooms. Staff assaulted whistleblowers when they tried to help, news reports said.

Lee is completing mandatory military service in South Korea and is to be discharged in a month.

RELATED Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says

Latest Headlines

'Airpocalypse' smoke reaches North Pole for the first time ever
World News // 2 hours ago
'Airpocalypse' smoke reaches North Pole for the first time ever
For the first time in recorded history, hazy smoke from raging wildfires in the Arctic has reached the North Pole, and NASA satellites have the images to prove it.
Taliban fighters capture 10th provincial capital in Afghanistan amid U.S. exit
World News // 2 hours ago
Taliban fighters capture 10th provincial capital in Afghanistan amid U.S. exit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Militant Taliban fighters in Afghanistan are making greater gains as U.S. forces near the end of their withdrawal, capturing the provincial capital of Ghazni on Thursday -- its 10th key takeover in recent weeks.
New Zealand unveils plans to re-open borders in early 2022
World News // 8 hours ago
New Zealand unveils plans to re-open borders in early 2022
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans Thursday to re-open its borders to quarantine-free travel starting as early as next year.
Belarus revokes consent for U.S. ambassador in retaliation for sanctions
World News // 9 hours ago
Belarus revokes consent for U.S. ambassador in retaliation for sanctions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Belarus has revoked its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as U.S. ambassador and has ordered its embassy in Minsk to reduce its staff to five employees by September in retaliation against U.S. sanctions.
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
At least 8 rescued after helicopter crash in Russia
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 8 rescued after helicopter crash in Russia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least eight people were rescued after a helicopter carrying 16 people crashed in Russia on Wednesday.
More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires
World News // 14 hours ago
More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least 69 people, including 28 soldiers, have been killed as dozens of wildfires have burned through Algeria amid a record heatwave.
Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
World News // 1 day ago
Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday evening after it passed over the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
World News // 14 hours ago
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thousands of people were urged to schedule another COVID-19 vaccine shot after a nurse in Germany was investigated for swapping doses of the vaccine with saline solution.
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
World News // 19 hours ago
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Portions of a building in Seoul undergoing demolition partly collapsed and crashed into an adjacent building, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/