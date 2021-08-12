Trending
Aug. 12, 2021

Mass shooting in Britain leaves at least 6 dead

By

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in southwest England on Thursday left at least six people dead and others injured, local police announced.

The Devon and Cornwall Police force said three female and two male victims died in the shooting in the city of Plymouth, along with a male suspect. Five were discovered dead at the scene and one of the female victims died shortly later at the hospital.

Luke Pollard, a member of Parliament who represents Plymouth, said police told him multiple people were treated for injuries.

"We should prepare ourselves for grim news tomorrow," he tweeted. "Please look out for one another."

Police blocked off the Keyham area of Plymouth as they investigated the incident.

"Devon and Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism-related incident," a news release from the department read.

"Police continue to ask any members of the public with mobile phone footage of the immediate aftermath of the incident not to post this on social media platforms and to respect those families who have lost loved ones this evening."

