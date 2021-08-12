Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 2:19 AM

New Zealand unveils plans to re-open borders in early 2022

By
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced they will ramp up vaccinations in order to start a phased re-opening of its borders starting early next year. File Photo by David Rowland/EPA-EFE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced they will ramp up vaccinations in order to start a phased re-opening of its borders starting early next year. File Photo by David Rowland/EPA-EFE

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans Thursday to re-open its borders to quarantine-free travel starting as early as next year.

Ardern made the announcement during a speech at the Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World Forum where she outlined steps the country needs to take for the phased resumption of international travel during the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

She said to achieve this goal, vaccinations are key and they will ramp up inoculation campaigns staring immediately with moving forward the eligibility dates for all age groups to ensure everyone able to receive the vaccine can schedule a vaccination appointment by Sept. 1.

Health officials will also from Thursday delay the administration of the second COVID-19 vaccine shot from 21 days to six weeks to ensure more citizens have at least partial immunity as soon as possible.

RELATED U.S. Navy, 20 allies kick off SEACAT multilateral exercise

This decision, she said, is not only to aid in the reopening of their borders but to protect citizens against the fast-spreading Delta variant.

"I have previously said that the border has acted like a collective armor for New Zealand protecting us against the virus. The trick with vaccination is to move to each of us having an individual armor, meaning we need to rely less, or at least not only, on border settings. Vaccines are the game changer in this pandemic," She said. "But for them to be successful, we need as many people as possible vaccinated."

Advertisement

In a statement released by her office on Thursday, Ardern said that being inoculated against the virus is "the number one thing" people can do to protect against COVID-19, accelerate the nation's economic recovery, reduce the risk of lockdowns and allow New Zealand to open its borders next year.

RELATED China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions

The archipelago nation of 5 million people has seen comparatively low numbers of infections and deaths amid the pandemic as it enforced strict and lengthy lockdown early on followed by strict border regulations.

As of Thursday, its ministry of health has reported 2,913 cases, including 26 deaths.

More than 848,000 New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated with a further 1.44 million having received at least one shot, Ardern said during the forum, adding that once "reasonable coverage" of the population has been achieved they will open their borders to countries that have been grouped according to risk.

RELATED New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24

Those from high-risk countries will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine and testing while those who arrive from medium-risk nations will have to undergo self-isolation, reduced quarantine or a combination of both. Vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries will be permitted entry without quarantine.

Factors to consider a countries risk include the number of cases, prevalence of variants, vaccination rates and New Zealand's "confidence" in the country's strategies for managing outbreaks, she said, adding this new system will be applied to both New Zealanders traveling overseas and tourists entering the country.

Advertisement

"Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travelers," she said. "And what you can see from today is our direction and ambition is clear. But we're simply not in a position to fully re-open just yet. When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible."

Latest Headlines

Belarus revokes consent for U.S. ambassador in retaliation for sanctions
World News // 2 hours ago
Belarus revokes consent for U.S. ambassador in retaliation for sanctions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Belarus has revoked its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as U.S. ambassador and has ordered its embassy in Minsk to reduce its staff to five employees by September in retaliation against U.S. sanctions.
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison
World News // 22 hours ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
At least 8 rescued after helicopter crash in Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 8 rescued after helicopter crash in Russia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least eight people were rescued after a helicopter carrying 16 people crashed in Russia on Wednesday.
More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires
World News // 6 hours ago
More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least 69 people, including 28 soldiers, have been killed as dozens of wildfires have burned through Algeria amid a record heatwave.
Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
World News // 19 hours ago
Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday evening after it passed over the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
World News // 7 hours ago
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thousands of people were urged to schedule another COVID-19 vaccine shot after a nurse in Germany was investigated for swapping doses of the vaccine with saline solution.
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
World News // 11 hours ago
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Portions of a building in Seoul undergoing demolition partly collapsed and crashed into an adjacent building, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day
World News // 12 hours ago
Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
World News // 13 hours ago
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens on Wednesday and promised to eliminate all single-use plastic from its smartphone packaging by 2025.
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
World News // 14 hours ago
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea is expected to receive assistance from the United Nations Children's Fund for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
Judge says accounting firm must hand over Trump financial records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/