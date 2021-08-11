Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 come in graphite, white, olive and lavender. Photo courtesy of SAMSUNG

The Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic were unveiled Wednesday. Photo courtesy of SAMSUNG

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phones come in four colors. Photo courtesy of SAMSUNG

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was revealed Wednesday. Photo courtesy of SAMSUNG

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens, new watches and new earbuds on Wednesday and promised to eliminate all single-use plastic from its smartphone packaging by 2025.

Samsung typically announces its new phones in August, ahead of its competitor Apple, which typically holds unveiling events in September.

Advertisement

The tech giant is offering the 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999 and its Galaxy Z Fold3 for $1,799.

"Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect," a Wednesday press release stated.

RELATED Samsung to debut mobile AP product in China

Both phones are built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Armor Aluminum.

Sustainability

Samsung also announced its new sustainability platform Galaxy for the Planet on Wednesday during the Samsung Unpacked launch event.

The initiative will focus on cutting waste from the production to the disposal of Samsung's phones, tablets, watches, and earbuds. It will also use recycled materials in all of its devices by 2025.

Galaxy for the Planet will ensure zero power standby consumption of smartphone charges and diverting all waste from landfills by the target date.

Galaxy Watch

RELATED Huawei beats Samsung in global smartphone market

The Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic were unveiled Wednesday as well, with price tags starting at $249 and $349, respectively.

Advertisement

The Watch4 series was built jointly by Google and equipped with BioActive Sensor chips.

Samsung boasted a new body composition measurement tool that provides users with skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage measurements.

The watches come in LTE and Bluetooth models in various colors including black, silver, pink, and green. A limited edition Thom Browne Watch4 Classic will be available until late September.

Galaxy buds

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 made its debut, featuring active noise cancellation. The buds come in graphite, white, olive and lavender.

The Qi-compatible charging pack can deliver a 60-minute playtime with a 5-minute charge.