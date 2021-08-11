Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 2:24 PM

Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

By
Japan has reported a surge in novel coronavirus cases nationwide since the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan has reported a surge in novel coronavirus cases nationwide since the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases as experts warned the country's healthcare system could soon be overwhelmed by patients in major hubs like Tokyo.

Japan's daily caseload on Wednesday was 15,813, including 4,200 new patients in the capital. Other COVID-19 hotspots include Osaka, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures. More than 1 million people in Japan have been infected since the start of the pandemic and the country has confirmed 15,346 deaths, NHK reported.

Advertisement

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura said Wednesday the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is "highly contagious" as he asked the public to avoid travel during a national holiday period that begins this week.

Japan has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases during and after the Tokyo Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have denied a connection between the rise in cases and the Summer Games.

RELATED Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in

As Japan looks ahead to hosting the Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24, organizers could be planning to hold the event without spectators like the Summer Games, Nikkan Sports reported. More than 4,000 athletes from around the world are expected to take part in the Paralympics in venues in Tokyo, Shizuoka, Chiba and Saitama prefectures.

Advertisement

Experts are warning of a public health disaster in the country.

Hiroshi Nishiura, professor of public health at Kyoto University, said at a health ministry panel on Wednesday that all 6,000 beds in Tokyo hospitals reserved for COVID-19 patients could be filled by mid-August, Kyodo News reported.

RELATED Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge

Jules Boykoff, a professor of political science at the Pacific University in the United States, told Al Jazeera the Olympics have been costly for the Japanese people.

"The IOC decided to gamble with their health in order to stage an Olympics that would financially benefit the IOC," Boykoff said, according to the report.

RELATED Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
World News // 7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After weeks of quiet in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday night in the Caribbean near Haiti and the Dominican Republic and its projected track has it possibly reaching Florida by this weekend.
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens on Wednesday and promised to eliminate all single-use plastic from its smartphone packaging by 2025.
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea is expected to receive assistance from the United Nations Children's Fund for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese diplomat accused of making obscene remarks about President Moon Jae-in left South Korea on Wednesday after being reprimanded by senior Japanese government officials.
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A British citizen who works at Britain's Embassy in Germany has been arrested and charged with spying for Russia, authorities said Wednesday.
U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Travelers from the United States and several other countries who arrive in Israel starting Wednesday are bound by new requirements to quarantine for a full week, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
World News // 4 hours ago
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Indonesian engineers involved in the joint development of fighter jets are to return to South Korea to resume working on the unfinished project, according to Seoul.
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
World News // 5 hours ago
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore of New Zealand, who participated at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil but was not chosen to go to Tokyo this year, has been found dead, authorities said. She was 24.
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
World News // 10 hours ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea issued a warning for the second day in a row over joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States, saying Seoul made a "dangerous choice" and warning that it will "pay dearly."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/