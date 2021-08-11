Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 10:40 AM

U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges

By
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish traveler is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 23. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish traveler is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 23. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Travelers from the United States and several other countries who arrive in Israel starting Wednesday are bound by new requirements to quarantine for a full week, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The new mandate took effect at midnight on Tuesday and affects travelers from almost two dozen nations, including the United States, France, Italy, Germany and Greece.

Advertisement

The restriction is a measure to tamp down on coronavirus transmission from countries where cases are surging, largely due to mutated strains like the Delta variant.

Israeli officials recently put those countries under a severe travel warning. The United States this week also placed Israel under a similar warning.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Israel in the Level 4 classification, along with France, Aruba, Eswatini, French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand.

"Avoid travel to Israel," the CDC notice states. "If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

"Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk forgetting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

There were more than 6,000 new cases in Israel on Monday, according to health officials. The surge is mostly being fueled by the contagious Delta variant. The daily figure was Israel's highest since February.

Advertisement

For the past two days, new cases in the United States have topped 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Read More

Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge Rare heart condition in teens after COVID-19 shots generally mild, study says Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet

Latest Headlines

Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
World News // 18 minutes ago
Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese diplomat accused of making obscene remarks about President Moon Jae-in left South Korea on Wednesday after being reprimanded by senior Japanese government officials.
Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
World News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After weeks of quiet in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday night in the Caribbean near Haiti and the Dominican Republic and its projected track has it possibly reaching Florida by this weekend.
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
World News // 45 minutes ago
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A British citizen who works at Britain's Embassy in Germany has been arrested and charged with spying for Russia, authorities said Wednesday.
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
World News // 1 hour ago
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Indonesian engineers involved in the joint development of fighter jets are to return to South Korea to resume working on the unfinished project, according to Seoul.
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
World News // 2 hours ago
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore of New Zealand, who participated at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil but was not chosen to go to Tokyo this year, has been found dead, authorities said. She was 24.
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
World News // 7 hours ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
World News // 13 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea issued a warning for the second day in a row over joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States, saying Seoul made a "dangerous choice" and warning that it will "pay dearly."
Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
World News // 16 hours ago
Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A South African judge on Tuesday postponed the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma to Sept. 9 as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed illness.
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
World News // 17 hours ago
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Tuesday that 25 soldiers died while attempting to rescue civilians from nearly 100 wildfires burning throughout the country.
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
World News // 19 hours ago
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called for civilians to enlist in the military to help the country's fight against rebels in the northern Tigray region after a series of losses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/