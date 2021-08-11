Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:32 AM

Tropical Storm Fred forms in Caribbean, on track to arrive in Florida

By
Tropical Storm Fred is seen in the Caribbean early Wednesday. Forecasters say the storm is tracking toward the Florida coast and could bring tropical conditions on Friday. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA
Tropical Storm Fred is seen in the Caribbean early Wednesday. Forecasters say the storm is tracking toward the Florida coast and could bring tropical conditions on Friday. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After weeks of quiet in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday night in the Caribbean near Haiti and the Dominican Republic and its projected track has it possibly reaching Florida by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory that Fred, the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was located 115 miles southeast of Santo Domingo. It was moving northwest at 16 mph.

Advertisement

Forecasters said northern Haiti and the southwestern Bahamas could start to experience tropical storm conditions late Wednesday.

"Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises." the NHC said in its advisory, adding that a potential for mudslides could develop across the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

RELATED Hurricane season has been slower in 2021, but experts warn it may awaken

The NHC said the risk and wind and rainfall events could affect the Bahamas and Cuba later in the week and somewhere in Florida on Friday.

Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to arrive somewhere in Florida as soon as Friday, forecasters said Wednesday. Photo courtesy NHC/NOAA
Advertisement

"There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in Florida beginning Friday in the Keys and spreading northward through portions of the Peninsula and the Panhandle this weekend," the NHC noted. "However, it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location and magnitude of any potential impacts."

AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said Fred, however, is not likely to gain hurricane strength.

RELATED NOAA bumps up hurricane odds in mid-season update

"Following additional organization and strengthening as a tropical storm through Tuesday night, interaction with the Greater Antilles is likely to cause some [loss of wind intensity] from Wednesday to Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well," Kottlowski said.

"Wind shear near and over the Gulf of Mexico could mitigate strengthening and possibly cap the storm's intensity while it's over the Gulf of Mexico."

Fred follows five other named storms in the Atlantic basin so far this year -- Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa. Of those five, Elsa was the only one to gain hurricane strength.

RELATED Felicia, Guillermo churning across East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

Latest Headlines

China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
World News // 4 hours ago
China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years' imprisonment
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian businessman convicted of espionage to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, a ruling that will further fray relations between the two nations.
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea issued a warning for the second day in a row over joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States, saying Seoul made a "dangerous choice" and warning that it will "pay dearly."
Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
World News // 13 hours ago
Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A South African judge on Tuesday postponed the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma to Sept. 9 as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed illness.
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
World News // 14 hours ago
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Tuesday that 25 soldiers died while attempting to rescue civilians from nearly 100 wildfires burning throughout the country.
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
World News // 16 hours ago
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called for civilians to enlist in the military to help the country's fight against rebels in the northern Tigray region after a series of losses.
White House pins hope on diplomacy as Taliban advance in Afghanistan
World News // 17 hours ago
White House pins hope on diplomacy as Taliban advance in Afghanistan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As the Taliban continue their advance, President Joe Biden has dispatched a diplomatic envoy to Afghanistan in hopes of negotiating a political settlement.
Moderna to build 'state-of-the-art' vaccine plant in Canada
World News // 18 hours ago
Moderna to build 'state-of-the-art' vaccine plant in Canada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Massachusetts-based Moderna announced that it's agreed to build a "state-of-the-art" vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada to boost the country's access to vaccines for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea said no tampering of evidence, including of surveillance camera footage, occurred relating to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol.
Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
World News // 19 hours ago
Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The ability of Samsung Group's de facto chief executive to fulfill his role as leader could be limited after he is released on parole Friday.
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
World News // 20 hours ago
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Texas House orders arrest of Democrats who fled state over voting bill
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/