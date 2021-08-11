Trending
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:01 AM

British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia

By
Zarrin Ahmed
The Russian national flag is seen near the Kremlin tower in Moscow, Russia. Authorities said Wednesday that a British citizen was arrested in Germany on suspicion of selling government documents to Russian agents. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The Russian national flag is seen near the Kremlin tower in Moscow, Russia. Authorities said Wednesday that a British citizen was arrested in Germany on suspicion of selling government documents to Russian agents. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A British citizen who works at Britain's Embassy in Germany has been arrested and charged with spying for Russia, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials said the man, who was identified by police only as David S., worked at the British Embassy in Berlin when he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the man is suspected of selling official documents to Russian intelligence for money.

Authorities said the man had been working for the Russians since at least last November.

"On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service," German prosecutors said in a statement.

Officials said it's not known how much the suspect received for the documents.

The man's arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the German and British governments.

London's Metropolitan Police also did not identify the man, but said he's 57 years old.

The suspect was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday. Russian officials did not immediately comment on the man's arrest.

