More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- More than 60 people have been killed as wildfires raged throughout Algeria, state media reported Wednesday.

The death toll in the fires rose to 69 on Wednesday, including 28 soldiers who were involved in efforts to combat the fires and rescue civilians, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported.

The blazes began in the mountainous region east of the national capital of Algiers on Monday and quickly spread throughout the country with as many as 99 active fires reported Wednesday.

Despite efforts to deploy the army to combat the fires, local officials said that 86 blazes were still active across 17 different provinces.

Algerian Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud on Tuesday accused arsonists of sparking the fires, without providing further evidence regarding the allegations.

"Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities," he said.

The government said it had arrested and was interrogating three people in connection with the fires.

Wildfires in the region are not uncommon and the area had been undergoing a severe heatwave with temperatures of more than 118 degrees recorded.

Along with the deaths, the flames destroyed homes, orchards and livestock throughout the region.

President AbdelMadjid Tebboune announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the fires with Algerian media broadcasting images of crowds who traveled to areas affected by the blazes to offer assistance.