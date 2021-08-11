Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 8:46 PM

More than 60 people killed in Algerian wildfires

By
At least 69 people, including 28 soldiers, have been killed as dozens of wildfires have burned through Algeria amid a record heatwave. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR
At least 69 people, including 28 soldiers, have been killed as dozens of wildfires have burned through Algeria amid a record heatwave. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- More than 60 people have been killed as wildfires raged throughout Algeria, state media reported Wednesday.

The death toll in the fires rose to 69 on Wednesday, including 28 soldiers who were involved in efforts to combat the fires and rescue civilians, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported.

Advertisement

The blazes began in the mountainous region east of the national capital of Algiers on Monday and quickly spread throughout the country with as many as 99 active fires reported Wednesday.

Despite efforts to deploy the army to combat the fires, local officials said that 86 blazes were still active across 17 different provinces.

Algerian Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud on Tuesday accused arsonists of sparking the fires, without providing further evidence regarding the allegations.

"Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities," he said.

The government said it had arrested and was interrogating three people in connection with the fires.

Wildfires in the region are not uncommon and the area had been undergoing a severe heatwave with temperatures of more than 118 degrees recorded.

Along with the deaths, the flames destroyed homes, orchards and livestock throughout the region.

Advertisement

President AbdelMadjid Tebboune announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the fires with Algerian media broadcasting images of crowds who traveled to areas affected by the blazes to offer assistance.

Read More

Dixie Fire surpasses 500,000 acres; California professor accused of sparking fires Climate change worsens wildfires, posing a direct threat to health Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave

Latest Headlines

Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
World News // 13 hours ago
Fred weakens to tropical depression after crossing Hispaniola
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday evening after it passed over the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
World News // 1 hour ago
German nurse accused of swapping COVID-19 vaccine with saline solution
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thousands of people were urged to schedule another COVID-19 vaccine shot after a nurse in Germany was investigated for swapping doses of the vaccine with saline solution.
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
World News // 5 hours ago
Building undergoing demolition falls in Seoul, no injuries reported
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Portions of a building in Seoul undergoing demolition partly collapsed and crashed into an adjacent building, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan reports record number of COVID-19 cases in one day
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Japan reported its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
World News // 7 hours ago
Samsung introduces Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens on Wednesday and promised to eliminate all single-use plastic from its smartphone packaging by 2025.
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
World News // 8 hours ago
Report: North Korea, U.N. agencies move forward with COVID-19 vaccine plans
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea is expected to receive assistance from the United Nations Children's Fund for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
World News // 9 hours ago
Japanese diplomat leaves South Korea after lewd remarks about Moon Jae-in
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese diplomat accused of making obscene remarks about President Moon Jae-in left South Korea on Wednesday after being reprimanded by senior Japanese government officials.
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
World News // 9 hours ago
British embassy worker arrested in Germany, accused of spying for Russia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A British citizen who works at Britain's Embassy in Germany has been arrested and charged with spying for Russia, authorities said Wednesday.
U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Travelers from the United States and several other countries who arrive in Israel starting Wednesday are bound by new requirements to quarantine for a full week, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
World News // 10 hours ago
Indonesian engineers to return to South Korea for fighter jet project
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Indonesian engineers involved in the joint development of fighter jets are to return to South Korea to resume working on the unfinished project, according to Seoul.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to ditch anyone 'unethical' as governor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/