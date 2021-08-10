Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 1:56 PM

South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case

By
South Korean special prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo&nbsp;said investigators found no evidence of foul play in connection to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
South Korean special prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo said investigators found no evidence of foul play in connection to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea said no tampering of evidence, including of surveillance camera footage, occurred relating to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol as a 90-day investigation concluded Tuesday.

Special prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo said at a briefing that investigators examined CCTV data from the ferry, video storage devices and the record of the government's response at the time, YTN and SBS reported.

Advertisement

No foul play is suspected, and the Special Prosecutor's Office has "decided not to file an indictment, because there is no evidence to support the allegations" of a tampering, Lee said.

According to YTN, data was seized at 10 locations, including the offices of South Korea's Navy and Coast Guard. Prosecutors also summoned 78 witnesses for interrogation, the report said.

RELATED Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says

The digital evidence Seoul's investigators covered include 169 terabytes of data and 4,000 hours of voice communications between the Navy and Coast Guard.

South Korea's presidential archives also came under scrutiny. After the ferry sinking, former President Park Geun-hye was blamed for a failure of leadership. Park went missing on the day of the disaster, triggering rumors about the cause of her absence.

Seoul is closing the case after years of largely unsubstantiated speculation that senior authorities violated public trust by hiding key evidence after the ferry disaster.

Advertisement
RELATED Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises

More than 300 people died on the passenger ship on April 16, 2014, though the ship took almost an hour to capsize. The Sewol's captain was imprisoned after he gave the crew no order to evacuate the ship while he escaped from the vessel minutes before its sinking.

Local filmmakers and journalists, including the producers of a 2018 documentary about the disaster, have alleged that some of the CCTV footage on board disappeared, according to Asia Times.

RELATED Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises

Latest Headlines

Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The ability of Samsung Group's de facto chief executive to fulfill his role as leader could be limited after he is released on parole Friday.
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
World News // 2 hours ago
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
World News // 2 hours ago
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The head of the International Olympic Committee is at the center of a backlash in Japan after a decision to leave the Olympic bubble.
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
World News // 4 hours ago
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- In a sign of deepening government and military cooperation, China and Russia have begun several days of joint military exercises, which are the first to take place on the Chinese mainland.
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
World News // 5 hours ago
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization says at least one person in Guinea has died from the Marburg virus, a severe illness that causes hemorrhagic fever that's never been found in western Africa until now.
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
World News // 10 hours ago
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 23 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 1 day ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/