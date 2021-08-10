Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 1:12 PM

Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says

By
Samsung Group vice chairman Lee Jae-yong is to be released on parole Friday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
Samsung Group vice chairman Lee Jae-yong is to be released on parole Friday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The ability of Samsung Group's de facto chief executive to fulfill his role as leader could be limited after he is released on parole Friday, according to a South Korean analyst.

Lee In-chul, an economist with Cham Joeun Economic Research Institute, told YTN Tuesday that Samsung's Lee Jae-yong still faces other trials in connection to abuse of management power and consenting to illegal drug injections.

Advertisement

Lee In-chul's statement comes after the share price of Samsung Group stock fell Tuesday.

The economist said share prices have been in decline for four days despite the positive news for South Korea's biggest conglomerate, because of uncertainties.

RELATED Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge

Lee Jae-yong's expected release on Friday was first confirmed Monday by Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, who said Lee was one of 810 prisoners who will be granted parole ahead of South Korea's Liberation Day on Aug. 15, according to CNN.

"In consideration of the overcrowded condition of correctional facilities which are vulnerable to infectious diseases and to help overcome our economic condition, the number of persons granted parole has been significantly increased this year compared to last year," Park said.

Lee not only faces further trials, but also a five-year employment ban, according to local law. The Samsung chief executive cannot take overseas business trips, although he may apply for an exemption.

Advertisement
RELATED Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises

Lee was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 on bribery charges related to former President Park Geun-hye. After he was freed less than a year later, he returned to prison in January to serve a 2 1/2-year term.

Samsung plays a critical role in South Korea's economy. The firm is the world's No. 1 chipmaker, and its next steps could help alleviate the global chip shortage.

Samsung Biologics also is poised to play a role in alleviating the vaccine scarcity in South Korea and other parts of the world. U.S. manufacturer Moderna tapped Biologics for large-scale, commercial fill-finish duties on its mRNA-based vaccine earlier this year.

RELATED BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits

Latest Headlines

South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
World News // 22 minutes ago
South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea said no tampering of evidence, including of surveillance camera footage, occurred relating to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol.
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
World News // 2 hours ago
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
World News // 2 hours ago
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The head of the International Olympic Committee is at the center of a backlash in Japan after a decision to leave the Olympic bubble.
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
World News // 4 hours ago
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- In a sign of deepening government and military cooperation, China and Russia have begun several days of joint military exercises, which are the first to take place on the Chinese mainland.
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
World News // 5 hours ago
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization says at least one person in Guinea has died from the Marburg virus, a severe illness that causes hemorrhagic fever that's never been found in western Africa until now.
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
World News // 10 hours ago
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 23 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 1 day ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/