Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:41 PM

North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over joint drills

By
Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's former lead envoy for nuclear negotiations with the United States, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises and warning they will inflame tensions on the Korean Peninsula. File photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI
Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's former lead envoy for nuclear negotiations with the United States, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises and warning they will inflame tensions on the Korean Peninsula. File photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea issued a warning in its state media for the second day in a row over joint military exercises currently being held by South Korea and the United States, saying Seoul made a "dangerous choice" and cautioning that it will "pay dearly."

Kim Yong Chol, a high-ranking official and former lead envoy for nuclear talks with the United States, said that South Korea squandered an opportunity to improve ties by going ahead with the joint drills, which began with a preliminary session on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"In disregard of our advice, they opted for alliance with outsiders, not harmony with compatriots, escalation of tension, not detente, and confrontation, not improved relations," Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

The warning came one day after Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement of her own condemning the drills, saying they would inflame tensions on the Korean Peninsula and accusing the United States of having a "hostile policy."

Advertisement
RELATED Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises

Pyongyang has long characterized the training exercises, traditionally held in March and August, as preparation for an invasion.

"We will make [South Korea] realize by the minute what a dangerous choice they made and what a serious security crisis they will face because of their wrong choice," Kim Yong Chol said. "They must be made to clearly understand how dearly they have to pay for answering our good faith with hostile acts after letting go the opportunity for improved inter-Korean relations."

A tense relationship between the two Koreas thawed last month with the restoration of military and liaison communications hotlines more than a year after had been severed by North Korea.

RELATED More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns

However, Pyongyang refused to answer Seoul's calls on the hotlines for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, news agency Yonhap reported.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to Kim Yo Jong's criticism of the joint drills, stressing that they are not intended to antagonize North Korea.

"First, let me reiterate that the joint military exercises are purely defensive in nature. We have made that point repeatedly, and it's a very important one," Price said during a press briefing.

RELATED North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says

"Second, as we have long maintained, the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK," he added.

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

U.S. and South Korean forces began a preliminary four-day crisis-management training session on Tuesday and will hold the main combined command post training exercise from Monday to Aug. 26.

Latest Headlines

Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
World News // 4 hours ago
Court postpones corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A South African judge on Tuesday postponed the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma to Sept. 9 as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed illness.
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
World News // 5 hours ago
25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Tuesday that 25 soldiers died while attempting to rescue civilians from nearly 100 wildfires burning throughout the country.
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
World News // 7 hours ago
Ethiopian PM Ahmed calls on civilians to join military in Tigray fight
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called for civilians to enlist in the military to help the country's fight against rebels in the northern Tigray region after a series of losses.
White House pins hope on diplomacy as Taliban advance in Afghanistan
World News // 8 hours ago
White House pins hope on diplomacy as Taliban advance in Afghanistan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As the Taliban continue their advance, President Joe Biden has dispatched a diplomatic envoy to Afghanistan in hopes of negotiating a political settlement.
Moderna to build 'state-of-the-art' vaccine plant in Canada
World News // 8 hours ago
Moderna to build 'state-of-the-art' vaccine plant in Canada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Massachusetts-based Moderna announced that it's agreed to build a "state-of-the-art" vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada to boost the country's access to vaccines for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea dismisses Sewol ferry data allegations, closes case
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea said no tampering of evidence, including of surveillance camera footage, occurred relating to the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol.
Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
World News // 10 hours ago
Samsung vice chairman's role as leader could be limited after parole, analyst says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The ability of Samsung Group's de facto chief executive to fulfill his role as leader could be limited after he is released on parole Friday.
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
World News // 11 hours ago
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
World News // 12 hours ago
Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The head of the International Olympic Committee is at the center of a backlash in Japan after a decision to leave the Olympic bubble.
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
World News // 13 hours ago
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again for anti-vaccine tweet
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Miami condo deemed unsafe, evacuated weeks after Surfside collapse
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative networks for defamation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/