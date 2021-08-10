Breaking News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation in wake of sexual harassment report
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 11:23 AM

Olympics chief Thomas Bach's Tokyo jaunt draws reactions in Japan

By
Olympics chief Thomas Bach took a tour of the Ginza shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo, local reports said after Bach presided over the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Olympics chief Thomas Bach took a tour of the Ginza shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo, local reports said after Bach presided over the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The head of the International Olympic Committee is at the center of a backlash in Japan after a decision to leave the Olympic bubble and venture out onto the streets of Tokyo.

Thomas Bach was seen visiting the Ginza shopping and entertainment district in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun and Chunichi Sports reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bach also was seen taking pictures with members of the public while taking his tour.

Japanese social media users uploaded photos of Bach walking around the city, accompanied by Olympic officials and his security detail. The images of Bach, who has become deeply unpopular in Japan, have drawn negative reactions, reports said.

RELATED Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest

Foreign visitors in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics are only allowed to leave their accommodations to go to Olympic venues. Bach arrived in Japan on July 8 and is no longer subject to a 14-day self-quarantine, but in Tokyo residents have been advised against nonessential travel amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that Bach's outing does not violate COVID-19 rules. On social media platforms, Japanese commenters pointed out Bach's special travel privileges. Last month the Olympic chief visited Hiroshima before the official end of his quarantine, drawing mixed responses from the Japanese public.

Advertisement

Japanese Olympic organizers have issued a muted response to Bach's visit to Ginza.

RELATED Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony

Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Tamayo Marukawa, who has denied the event is the source of Japan's rising number of COVID-19 cases, said that it is up to individuals to decide whether or not an outing is necessary.

Japanese opposition leader Renho Murata criticized the response and said that it is "not the responsibility of Olympic organizers to defend Bach."

Bach also drew backlash last week after he credited Olympic athletes for giving the Games a "great Olympic soul," The Guardian reported.

RELATED Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball

The speech became a trending item on Twitter, where users said there "wasn't a word of hope for the people who worked at the risk of their lives" to support the Olympics, according to the report.

Latest Headlines

Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
World News // 54 minutes ago
Yoshihide Suga's future uncertain after Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 surge
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The majority of Japanese who responded to a recent survey say they do not want Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to be re-elected to office.
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
World News // 3 hours ago
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- In a sign of deepening government and military cooperation, China and Russia have begun several days of joint military exercises, which are the first to take place on the Chinese mainland.
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
World News // 4 hours ago
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization says at least one person in Guinea has died from the Marburg virus, a severe illness that causes hemorrhagic fever that's never been found in western Africa until now.
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
World News // 8 hours ago
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 1 day ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
World News // 14 hours ago
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A herd of elephants that have been wandering throughout China neared the nature reserve on Monday that they had departed from more than a year ago.
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
World News // 15 hours ago
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexico's journalists were on alert Monday after a death threat against a prominent television news anchor was issued by masked gunmen claiming to represent the drug lord known as "El Mencho."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/