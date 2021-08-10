Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 9:46 AM

China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania after Taiwan decision

By
China’s foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday condemning Lithuania’s decision to strengthen ties with Taiwan. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
China’s foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday condemning Lithuania’s decision to strengthen ties with Taiwan. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- China recalled its top diplomatic envoy to Lithuania and has demanded Vilnius to summon back Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing in response to a Lithuanian decision to deepen ties with Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry said Tuesday that the decision to open a new Taiwanese mission in Lithuania that uses the island's name "brazenly violates the spirit of the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania."

Advertisement

The decision also "undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Beijing said.

China's dispute with Lithuania started in July, when the Lithuanian government agreed to Taiwan's status upgrade. Beijing said last month Lithuania should "adhere to the one-China principle."

RELATED China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions

The new Taiwan Representative Office in the Lithuanian capital is the second office in the world that uses the island's name rather than "Taipei." A "Taiwan" mission also operates in Somalia.

In February Taiwan said the South American nation of Guyana had agreed to a Taiwan mission, but the Guyanese government declined to move forward with the change after pressure from China.

"The Chinese Government and people have unswerving determination to achieve reunification of the country," China's foreign ministry said.

RELATED Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home

"We urge the Lithuanian side to immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path."

Advertisement

Lithuania has deepened ties with Taiwan as concern grows in Europe that China could be committing "genocide" in Xinjiang and using companies like Huawei to enhance global surveillance. Those issues have been raised in the Baltic country's parliament, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

A Pew survey from 2019 also shows fewer Lithuanians hold favorable views of China. About 45% of survey respondents in the Baltic state said they have positive views of China, down from 52% in 2011, according to the report.

RELATED China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions

Latest Headlines

Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia, China stage week-long military drills ahead of U.S.-South Korea exercises
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- In a sign of deepening government and military cooperation, China and Russia have begun several days of joint military exercises, which are the first to take place on the Chinese mainland.
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
World News // 2 hours ago
Highly infectious Marburg virus, relative of Ebola, found in West Africa for 1st time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization says at least one person in Guinea has died from the Marburg virus, a severe illness that causes hemorrhagic fever that's never been found in western Africa until now.
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
World News // 7 hours ago
China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Yo Jong condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 1 day ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
World News // 12 hours ago
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A herd of elephants that have been wandering throughout China neared the nature reserve on Monday that they had departed from more than a year ago.
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
World News // 14 hours ago
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexico's journalists were on alert Monday after a death threat against a prominent television news anchor was issued by masked gunmen claiming to represent the drug lord known as "El Mencho."
French priest killed by man awaiting trial for setting fire to cathedral
World News // 17 hours ago
French priest killed by man awaiting trial for setting fire to cathedral
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A man told police he killed French priest Father Olivier Maire, who housed him as he awaited trial for setting fire to the Nantes Cathedral.
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
World News // 21 hours ago
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The South Korean suspects who were arrested and charged with spying for Pyongyang received funding from North Korea, according to South Korean press reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
Texas seeks out-of-state help amid COVID-19 surge
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/