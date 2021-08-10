Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 4:13 AM

China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid Beijing, Ottawa tensions

By
A Canadian flag flies at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China in January 2019 as a Chinese court issued a death sentence to Robert Lloyd Schellenberg of Canada for drug smuggling. On Tuesday, a Chinese court upheld that sentence, attracting condemnation from Ottawa. File photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE
A Canadian flag flies at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China in January 2019 as a Chinese court issued a death sentence to Robert Lloyd Schellenberg of Canada for drug smuggling. On Tuesday, a Chinese court upheld that sentence, attracting condemnation from Ottawa. File photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries.

The Liaoning High People's Court announced in a statement Tuesday that it has rejected the appeal of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was arrested in 2014 of smuggling hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into the country.

Advertisement

Schellenberg originally received a 15-year prison term in 2018 but it was changed to a death sentence at a one-day retrial in January 2019, a month after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, at the direction of the United States over obstruction of justice, sanctions violations and other charges.

Following Meng's detention at the Vancouver airport, China also separately arrested two other Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges that have been widely viewed as politically motivated.

RELATED Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus

At least three other Canadian citizens -- Fan Wei, Xu Weihong and Ye Jianhui -- have been sentenced to death in separate drug cases since 2019.

Schellenberg, who has maintained his innocence, was convicted of trafficking some 490 pounds of methamphetamine into the country with others, and the high court on Tuesday said a panel "held that the facts found in the first instance were clear, the evidence was reliable and sufficient, the conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate and the trial procedures were legal."

Advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement following the ruling, saying that Canada "strongly condemns China's decision to uphold the death penalty sentence against Robert Schellenberg."

RELATED Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test

"We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg," he said. "We oppose the death penalty in all cases, and condemn the arbitrary nature of Mr. Schellenberg's sentence."

Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China, said in a video posted to the embassy's Twitter account from outside the court that the decision is to be reviewed by the Supreme People's Court.

"At this stage, at this moment in this case our thoughts are with Robert and his family; it's obviously a very difficult time to deal with that news so we're thinking about them in this," he said.

RELATED China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions

"Canada condemns this verdict on all possible terms," he said, calling the punishment "cruel and unusual."

The foreign ministry also thanked Australia, France, Germany and the United States, all of whom sent representatives to the court.

Latest Headlines

Sister of N. Korean leader condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
World News // 54 minutes ago
Sister of N. Korean leader condemns U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States a "war rehearsal" and warned that they would inflame tensions on the peninsula.
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 14 hours ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 19 hours ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
World News // 6 hours ago
Herd of elephants wandering in China nearing return home
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A herd of elephants that have been wandering throughout China neared the nature reserve on Monday that they had departed from more than a year ago.
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
World News // 7 hours ago
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' issues death threat against TV news anchor
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexico's journalists were on alert Monday after a death threat against a prominent television news anchor was issued by masked gunmen claiming to represent the drug lord known as "El Mencho."
French priest killed by man awaiting trial for setting fire to cathedral
World News // 11 hours ago
French priest killed by man awaiting trial for setting fire to cathedral
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A man told police he killed French priest Father Olivier Maire, who housed him as he awaited trial for setting fire to the Nantes Cathedral.
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
World News // 15 hours ago
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The South Korean suspects who were arrested and charged with spying for Pyongyang received funding from North Korea, according to South Korean press reports.
Technical fault leaves London Bridge stuck
World News // 15 hours ago
Technical fault leaves London Bridge stuck
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A technical failure leaving London's Tower Bridge stuck open on Monday afternoon caused a traffic jam of both cars and pedestrians.
Floods in China's southwest impacts hundreds of thousands, state media says
World News // 16 hours ago
Floods in China's southwest impacts hundreds of thousands, state media says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities said that more than 440,000 people in southwestern Sichuan Province have been affected in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods.
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
World News // 17 hours ago
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely to reopen suspended land-based trading routes with China after months of delays, according to a Japanese press report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Federal judge cites 'gamesmanship' in CDC's eviction freeze renewal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/