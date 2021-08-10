25 soldiers killed as nearly 100 blazes erupt throughout Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Tuesday that 25 soldiers died while attempting to rescue civilians from nearly 100 wildfires burning throughout the country. File Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of soldiers in Algeria died Tuesday as nearly 100 fires burned throughout the country, officials announced.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that 25 members of the army were killed after they rescued "more than 100 citizens" from fires in the mountains of Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.

"In front of these solemn speeches, we bow in reverence before the souls of the righteous sons of the nation," Tebboune said. "My condolences to all the families of the martyrs, we belong to God and to Him we shall return."

The general directorate of civil protection announced on Twitter that the number of fires had risen to 99 throughout 16 states with Tizi Ouzou reporting the most blazes at 25.

Tebboune said the government has "mobilized all available means" to combat the fires.

"The state will immediately start counting the losses and compensating the affected," he said.