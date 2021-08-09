Trending
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China

North Korea’s trade with China was mostly conducted through the Chinese city of Dandong before the pandemic. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
North Korea’s trade with China was mostly conducted through the Chinese city of Dandong before the pandemic. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely to reopen suspended land-based trading routes with China after months of delays, according to a Japanese press report.

A source based in the Chinese city of Dandong, in Liaoning Province, told the Nikkei that information about the reopening came from North Korean officials. North Korea-China trade is likely to "resume at the end of the month," the source said.

Dandong is an important point of exchange for the two countries. Close to 90% of North Korea's trade is conducted with China, and 70% of all China-North Korea trade took place through Dandong before the pandemic.

North Korea's closure of its borders since the start of the pandemic has led to a dramatic decline in activity, but the country may have left maritime routes open for emergency goods.

More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns

Earlier this year, the Port State Control Committee of the Asia-Pacific showed North Korean ships entering different Chinese ports.

Activity has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and could face a long road to recovery, however. According to Seoul's Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, North Korea's total foreign trade fell by 73.4% to $863 million in 2020.

The Nikkei also reported Monday that other trading company executives in Dandong are "not sure" about a border reopening, citing the surge in cases of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in China.

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions

North Korea has attempted to resume land-based trade "several times" since April, but ultimately delayed a reopening because Kim Jong Un was concerned about the latest wave of the novel coronavirus in China, a China-based diplomatic source said, according to the report.

North Korea voiced concerns about the pandemic Friday at the ASEAN Regional Forum.

North Korean Ambassador to Indonesia An Kwang Il, who also is Pyongyang's envoy to ASEAN, said North Korea's response to COVID-19 was a success. The Delta variant spread in other countries because of "hasty" policy to lift restrictions, An said.

U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

"We will thoroughly prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Korea," the North Korean diplomat said, according to Seoul Economic Daily Monday.

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
World News // 1 hour ago
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities are enforcing restrictions on movement in major cities as the country grapples with the biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
World News // 2 hours ago
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A manager at Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers, has been fired and two resigned after a female employee wrote a post online detailing an incident of sexual assault last month.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 2 hours ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
World News // 2 hours ago
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises.
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
World News // 3 hours ago
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A large fire on the Greek Island of Evia has now been burning for an entire week after it and others were sparked recently and aided by a major heat wave that's baked the Mediterranean country for days.
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
World News // 3 hours ago
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A landmark report released on Monday cautions that global temperatures worldwide will probably surpass a level in about a decade that experts and officials have been trying to avert.
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
World News // 4 hours ago
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing during World War II, and urged the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
World News // 21 hours ago
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Sunday seized the key provincial capital of Kunduz and neighboring provincial capitals of Sar-e-pul and Taliqan as U.S. troops are set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of the month.
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
World News // 1 day ago
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Canada will start welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. visitors to the country Monday after reaching a tentative deal to stop a border agent strike.
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, has claimed responsibility for firing 19 rockets into Israel, prompting retaliation by Israeli forces.
