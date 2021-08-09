Advertisement
World News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 7:30 AM

Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII

By
Zarrin Ahmed
People observe a moment of silence during a ceremony at Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, on Monday to mark the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing during World War II on August 9, 1945. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
People observe a moment of silence during a ceremony at Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, on Monday to mark the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing during World War II on August 9, 1945. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing during World War II, and urged the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue, during a ceremony Monday, also urged the Japanese government to become leaders in a United Nations' treaty banning nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

He recommended that Tokyo sign and ratify the treaty while building a nuclear weapons-free zone in northeast Asia.

RELATED Japan marks 75 years since World War II surrender

Taue called the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect last January, "a new horizon for nuclear disarmament."

The treaty has 86 signatory states, but none are countries that have nuclear weapons.

Taue also expressed concern about an ongoing nuclear arms race, saying that "world leaders must commit to nuclear arms reductions and build trust through dialogue."

Advertisement
RELATED Nagasaki calls for end to nukes 75 years after bombing

During Monday's ceremony, a moment of silence was observed at 11:02 a.m., which was the time the U.S. bomb detonated above the southwestern Japanese city. Representatives from 63 countries attended the limited gathering.

The bombing on Aug. 9, 1945, killed more than 100,000 people and was one of the key events that ultimately brought fighting in the Pacific theater to a close. The bombing came three days after a U.S. bomber dropped a similar bomb on the city of Hiroshima, which was the first nuclear attack ever launched on a populated area.

RELATED Japan marks 75th anniversary of U.S. atomic bombing at Hiroshima

Latest Headlines

Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
World News // 16 hours ago
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Sunday seized the key provincial capital of Kunduz and neighboring provincial capitals of Sar-e-pul and Taliqan as U.S. troops are set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of the month.
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
World News // 1 day ago
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Canada will start welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. visitors to the country Monday after reaching a tentative deal to stop a border agent strike.
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing rockets into Israel
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, has claimed responsibility for firing 19 rockets into Israel, prompting retaliation by Israeli forces.
Afghanistan is at a 'dangerous turning point,' U.N. special envoy says
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan is at a 'dangerous turning point,' U.N. special envoy says
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council must revive peace talks since Afghanistan is at a "dangerous turning point," as troop withdrawal nears completion, the U.N. special envoy to the country said.
'Brutal' weather conditions fan flames of deadly fires in Greece
World News // 2 days ago
'Brutal' weather conditions fan flames of deadly fires in Greece
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Gusty winds and scorching heat have caused fires in Greece to become erratic, forcing firefighting crews to retreat and additional evacuations for nearby residents.
Japanese prime minister apologizes for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech
World News // 2 days ago
Japanese prime minister apologizes for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Yoshihide Suga apologized after skipping about a page of his speech during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.
BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
World News // 2 days ago
BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- HYBE -- the management company of South Korean boy group BTS -- saw its second-quarter profits jump nearly 80 percent from a year before.
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
World News // 2 days ago
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The defendants charged with following orders from North Korea to prevent Seoul's acquisition of U.S. weapons were found to have received directives.
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
World News // 2 days ago
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taliban militants motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. troops seized control of Nimruz province in Afghanistan on Friday and assassinated the government's top media official, authorities said.
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
World News // 2 days ago
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in North Korea have flooded more than 1,000 homes and led to the evacuation of 5,000 people, state media said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Federal judge says cruise line can ignore Florida law and require vaccinations
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/