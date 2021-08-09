Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave

Firefighters battle a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area near Athens, Greece, on Friday. Photo by Orestis Panagiotou/EPA-EFE

A firefighter battles flames in the village of Pefki on Evia, Greece, on Sunday. Photo by Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A large fire on the Greek Island of Evia has now been burning for an entire week after it and others were sparked recently and aided by a major heat wave that's baked the Mediterranean country for days.

The blaze on Evia began on Aug. 3 in southeastern Greece. The flames have destroyed homes and other structures on the island, miles of forest and caused thousands of people to evacuate the area.

Officials said the fire has so far charred about 115,000 acres and it's still burning uncontrolled. Two other major fires are burning in Attica (20,000 acres) and Laconia (27,000 acres) in Greece's far south.

Four villages on Evia, Greece's second-largest island and a popular tourist destination, have been evacuated and many people are waiting to board ferries to safer locales.

Officials said there have been at least two deaths connected to the fires, including one volunteer firefighter.

Further, there are also dozens of other wildfires burning in Greece. A plane crashed Sunday while battling a blaze in Zkynthos. The pilot was rescued.

The fires began after the longest heat wave in decades, which brought temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit for several days. The high temps led to dry conditions and optimal conditions for fire.





Several other nations have provided some aid to Greece in fighting the fires, including France, Israel, Romania, Spain, Russia and the United States.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said climate change is a central factor in the fires.

Monday, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change issued a landmark report that says the effects of climate change will continue to create conditions similar to those seen in Greece unless there are significant coordinated efforts worldwide in the coming years.