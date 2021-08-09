Trending
Aug. 9, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post

By
Zarrin Ahmed
In a letter, Alibaba's CEO said the manager admitted to "intimate acts" with an intoxicate female employee and added that he will "never be rehired." File Photo by Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A manager at Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers, has been fired and two resigned after a female employee wrote a post online detailing an incident of sexual assault last month.

The female employee wrote in her post that she was forced by a manager to drink a lot of alcohol during a business dinner late last month. She said the following day she awoke in a hotel room without any clothes on.

The post was made on Alibaba's intranet system.

The manager, who was the woman's supervisor, was fired and the other two, managers in the company's food delivery business unit, resigned.

Police in Jinan, which is located about 260 miles southeast of Beijing, are investigating the accusations.

The woman also said she saw no immediate action when she reported the incident.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said in a letter to employees that the managers failed to make timely decisions or take appropriate actions, according to CNBC.

In the letter, he said the manager admitted to "intimate acts" with an intoxicated female employee and added that he will "never be rehired."

Alibaba's chief police officer will be penalized for not "paying enough attention and care to our people," Zhang added.

The company is planning to conduct new training concerning protection of employees' rights and establish an appropriate sexual harassment policy.

Founded in 1999, Hangzhou-based Alibaba Group is one of the world's largest companies and specializes in technology, retail and Internet services.

