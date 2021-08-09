Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 12:45 PM

Floods in China's southwest impacts hundreds of thousands, state media says

By
Parts of China’s southwestern Sichuan Province, including Ganzi, have reported heavy rains that began Friday, according to Chinese state media. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Parts of China’s southwestern Sichuan Province, including Ganzi, have reported heavy rains that began Friday, according to Chinese state media. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities said that more than 440,000 people in southwestern Sichuan Province have been affected in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods.

Heavy rains of up to nearly 9 inches that began Friday caused rivers to swell and flooded six cities or regions in the province, including Luzhou, Mianyang, Nanchong, Dazhou, Bazhong and Ganzi, state media reported.

Advertisement

In Nanchong, a monitoring station reported 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour time period, Xinhua said Monday.

According to China Central Television, 45 houses had collapsed in the province by Saturday and 118 other homes were severely damaged. Cost of damage at the time was estimated at $38.5 million.

RELATED China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions

Sichuan provincial disaster relief headquarters said that it has deployed relief workers to five cities and 12 counties.

Evacuations are ongoing, according to state media. On Sunday, authorities said more than 7,000 people were forced to leave their homes, Xinhua reported.

The natural disaster response in China's southwest comes less than a week after China said more than 300 people had died in the aftermath of flooding in Henan Province.

RELATED Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China

The floods in central China affected 14.5 million people and forced more than 933,000 people to evacuate, according to Henan's provincial authorities last week.

Advertisement

Liu Junyan, Greenpeace East Asia's climate and energy campaigner, said that climate change has made "extreme weather like heat waves and floods more frequent and more deadly in the past 20 years," according to Bloomberg last month.

China has attempted to address flooding with the construction of dams, dikes and levees since the 1950s, but the policy may not be entirely effective.

RELATED Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony

Kirk Barlow, an analyst with International Rivers in Oakland, Calif., said that as "dams get larger, they tend to complicate flooding controls due to the unpredictability of climate change," according to Christian Science Monitor last month.

Dams in China collapsed this year, according to Barlow.

Latest Headlines

Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely to reopen suspended land-based trading routes with China after months of delays, according to a Japanese press report.
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
World News // 3 hours ago
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities are enforcing restrictions on movement in major cities as the country grapples with the biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
World News // 3 hours ago
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A manager at Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers, has been fired and two resigned after a female employee wrote a post online detailing an incident of sexual assault last month.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 4 hours ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
World News // 4 hours ago
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises.
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
World News // 5 hours ago
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A large fire on the Greek Island of Evia has now been burning for an entire week after it and others were sparked recently and aided by a major heat wave that's baked the Mediterranean country for days.
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
World News // 5 hours ago
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A landmark report released on Monday cautions that global temperatures worldwide will probably surpass a level in about a decade that experts and officials have been trying to avert.
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
World News // 6 hours ago
Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of U.S. atomic bomb during WWII
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing during World War II, and urged the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
World News // 22 hours ago
Taliban seizes Kunduz, two other Afghan capital cities
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Sunday seized the key provincial capital of Kunduz and neighboring provincial capitals of Sar-e-pul and Taliqan as U.S. troops are set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of the month.
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
World News // 1 day ago
Canada to welcome fully vaccinated Americans after deal to stop strike
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Canada will start welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. visitors to the country Monday after reaching a tentative deal to stop a border agent strike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/