Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 1:56 PM

Technical fault leaves London Bridge stuck

By
Zarrin Ahmed
The London Tower Bridge was closed Monday due to technical problems that caused the bridge to remain stuck. Screenshot by The Sun/YouTube
The London Tower Bridge was closed Monday due to technical problems that caused the bridge to remain stuck. Screenshot by The Sun/YouTube

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A technical failure leaving London's Tower Bridge stuck open on Monday afternoon caused a traffic jam of both cars and pedestrians.

The bascules -- movable sections of the road on the bridge that can be raised and lowered -- of the famous bridge were jammed upright after allowing a Jubilee Trust Tall Ship to pass through.

Advertisement

The technical fault caused long lines of traffic for both cars and pedestrians on either side of the bridge. The city's police urged residents to avoid the area.

The 787-foot bridge was built in 1894 and crosses over the Thames River. The hydraulic bascules, which were once steam-powered, are now driven by oil and electricity.

The bridge was stuck a year ago due to what the official bridge's Twitter account called a mechanical failure, according to CNN. Engineers fixed the problem and reopened the bridge the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours citing technical problems.

Advertisement

Read More

First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam Victims of London Bridge terror attack remembered in somber vigil Police identify second person killed in London Bridge attack

Latest Headlines

Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
World News // 32 minutes ago
Biden signs sweeping executive order against Belarus
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday issued a wide-ranging executive order against the Belarusian regime, accusing it of repressing human rights and democracy.
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
World News // 1 hour ago
Reports: South Korean activists in North Korea spy case got Pyongyang funding
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The South Korean suspects who were arrested and charged with spying for Pyongyang received funding from North Korea, according to South Korean press reports.
Floods in China's southwest impacts hundreds of thousands, state media says
World News // 2 hours ago
Floods in China's southwest impacts hundreds of thousands, state media says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities said that more than 440,000 people in southwestern Sichuan Province have been affected in the aftermath of torrential rains and floods.
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
World News // 3 hours ago
Report: North Korea likely to reopen land trade routes with China
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is likely to reopen suspended land-based trading routes with China after months of delays, according to a Japanese press report.
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
World News // 4 hours ago
China's COVID-19 outbreak grows despite tough restrictions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities are enforcing restrictions on movement in major cities as the country grapples with the biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
World News // 5 hours ago
Alibaba fires manager, 2 resign after worker details sex assault in online post
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A manager at Alibaba, one of the world's largest retailers, has been fired and two resigned after a female employee wrote a post online detailing an incident of sexual assault last month.
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
World News // 5 hours ago
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday opened the border it shares with the United States for the first time in more than a year, welcoming U.S. citizens and returning Canadians who have been fully vaccinated.
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
World News // 5 hours ago
More South Koreans oppose delaying joint exercises despite North Korea concerns
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- About half of South Koreans in a recent poll said they are opposed to any postponement of planned joint exercises.
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
World News // 6 hours ago
Wildfires burning out of control in Greece after severe heat wave
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A large fire on the Greek Island of Evia has now been burning for an entire week after it and others were sparked recently and aided by a major heat wave that's baked the Mediterranean country for days.
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
World News // 6 hours ago
Landmark U.N. report says some climate effects permanent, still time to avoid others
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A landmark report released on Monday cautions that global temperatures worldwide will probably surpass a level in about a decade that experts and officials have been trying to avert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
Fauci: Full FDA approval may lead to 'empowerment' of vaccine mandates
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
One Chicago police officer killed, one critically injured in shooting at traffic stop
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Canada reopens border for fully vaccinated Americans with negative COVID-19 test
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Group wages legal battle to raise Christian flag at Boston City Hall
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
New Orleans jazz festival canceled again due to surging COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/