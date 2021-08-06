Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 4:03 AM

U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

By
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Friday to discuss ways for the allies to engage with North Korea.&nbsp;Photo by Erin Scott/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Friday to discuss ways for the allies to engage with North Korea. Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation in which they talked about ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid, both of their offices said Friday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed their commitment to complete denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the Secretary confirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean dialogue and engagement," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Advertisement

The two "discussed recent developments in the DPRK and agreed to explore humanitarian initiatives on the Korean Peninsula," Price said. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

South Korea's foreign ministry released a statement in which it said that Washington and Seoul "agreed to hold detailed discussions on ways to cooperate with North Korea, such as humanitarian cooperation."

RELATED Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song

Last month, North Korea accused the United States of using humanitarian aid for "sinister" purposes.

However, North Korea's need for humanitarian assistance could be growing as severe weather may be exacerbating food shortages. The country faced a heatwave and a period of drought earlier this summer, and on Thursday state media reported on heavy rains that flooded crops.

Advertisement

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that the food situation was "now getting tense" due to crops being damaged by typhoons that struck last summer.

RELATED North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says

The United Nations estimated in June that North Korea was short 860,000 tons of food and warned that the country could face a "harsh lean period" between August and October.

The administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has made closer relations with North Korea a key priority, but after a period of diplomatic rapprochement in 2018 and 2019, interactions between the two Koreas have been strained.

The relationship has seen a thaw in recent weeks with the reestablishment of communications hotlines that had been severed by Pyongyang in June of last year.

RELATED U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says

However, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, warned on Sunday that joint military drills between the United States and South Korea scheduled for this month could "seriously undermine" efforts at restoring trust between the two Koreas.

There has been a growing public debate within South Korea's ruling Democratic Party over whether to postpone the joint exercises, which Pyongyang has long characterized as a dress rehearsal for an invasion.

Advertisement

Washington's nuclear negotiations with North Korea have also been at a stalemate since a February 2019 summit between Kim Jong Un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump failed to produce an agreement.

The Biden administration has signaled its willingness to engage diplomatically with Pyongyang, using a policy it characterizes as a "calibrated and practical approach."

During a visit to Seoul, U.S. special envoy to North Korea Sung Kim said that Biden administration officials would meet with Pyongyang's negotiators "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

North Korea has so far publicly rejected such overtures, with Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon saying in June that Pyongyang was "not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S." The North has been seeking the easing of international sanctions in exchange for any concessions it would make in dismantling its nuclear program.

Latest Headlines

Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 12 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
World News // 12 hours ago
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Eighteen former members of a Belgian university fraternity will be sent to court to face charges related to the hazing death of Sanda Dia in 2018.
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 19 hours ago
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
World News // 14 hours ago
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in South Korea is drawing attention to a government decision to modify the Chinese term for kimchi.
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
World News // 15 hours ago
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation.
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
World News // 16 hours ago
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea proposed three ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050, but some proposals do not meet Seoul's pledge of zero emissions by that year, environmental activists say.
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, sources said.
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- With just four days left in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo has again reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/