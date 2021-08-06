Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 10:53 AM

KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes

By
North Korea’s state media reported Thursday that homes were submerged after heavy rains passed through South Hamgyong Province. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea’s state media reported Thursday that homes were submerged after heavy rains passed through South Hamgyong Province. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in North Korea have flooded more than 1,170 homes and led to the evacuation of 5,000 people, state media said, after a week of warnings from the regime's State Hydro-Meteorological Administration.

Pyongyang's Korea Central Television reported late Thursday that heavy rains have been inundating South Hamgyong Province, with rainfall ranging anywhere from 6 to 12 inches in the city of Hamhung and Sinhung and Ragwon counties.

Advertisement

Ri Yong Nam, of North Korea's meteorological agency, told the state broadcaster that heavy rain along the country's eastern coast is expected for the remainder of August.

"Soil humidity is high due to the rain, but more rain could cause more damage," Ri said.

RELATED North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says

KCTV footage showed houses submerged under water, with only the roofs of homes visible above the water's surface. Hundreds of acres of farmland also have been "sunk, flooded or lost," KCTV said.

State media also showed collapsed trees and bridges, as well as roads that had been closed. More than 55,000 feet of roads had been shut, and rivers had breached more than 26,000 feet of embankments, according to the report.

The reported damage could have significant implications for food production in impoverished North Korea. Last year, a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that "deterioration of critical agricultural infrastructure and recurrent natural disasters" were responsible for food shortages.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

South Hamgyong Province, along with South Pyongan and Hwanghae provinces, is the source of more than 60% of North Korea's rice production, according to South Korean network JTBC.

North Korea previously has said food output had decreased by more than 1 million tons in 2020 than the previous year, citing natural disasters.

Kim Jong Un visited typhoon-hit areas of the country last year, including South Hamgyong Province.

RELATED North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says

Latest Headlines

Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
World News // 3 minutes ago
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The defendants charged with following orders from North Korea to prevent Seoul's acquisition of U.S. weapons were found to have received directives.
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
World News // 42 minutes ago
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taliban militants motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. troops seized control of Nimruz province in Afghanistan on Friday and assassinated the government's top media official, authorities said.
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility was up and running several times between late 2020 and February, according to a Japanese press report Friday.
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
World News // 4 hours ago
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for trying to force a sprinter to return home.
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 14 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 19 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
World News // 20 hours ago
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Eighteen former members of a Belgian university fraternity will be sent to court to face charges related to the hazing death of Sanda Dia in 2018.
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/