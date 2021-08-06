Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 9:51 AM

North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says

By
North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests after expelling international inspectors from Yongbyon in 2009. File Photo by Siegfried C. Hecker/UPI
North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests after expelling international inspectors from Yongbyon in 2009. File Photo by Siegfried C. Hecker/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility was up and running several times between late 2020 and February, according to a Japanese press report Friday.

A draft report from a panel of experts for the United Nations sanctions committee on North Korea said there is evidence Yongbyon is active, citing infrared imagery of the nuclear site, the Nikkei reported.

Advertisement

The U.N. draft report stated that "the external construction of a light water reactor seems to be complete" and that "installation of machinery is likely to be in progress."

But experts also said the 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon was not showing signs of activity. The reactor ceased to operate in 2018.

RELATED U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

The report described the activity as "tests," but did not specify what kind of tests had been carried out. North Korea conducted six nuclear tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, twice in 2016 and once in 2017.

The report will come under U.N. review before being released in September. It could be used as evidence to impose sanctions on individuals and entities, according to the Nikkei.

North Korea's ability to produce fissile material for nuclear weapons has raised concerns at international agencies.

Advertisement
RELATED Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song

Olli Heinonen, a former International Atomic Energy Agency deputy director general, recently said on 38 North that North Korea likely produced about 1,190 pounds of highly enriched uranium at Yongbyon by the end of 2020.

North Korea also invested heavily in the facility after expelling IAEA inspectors in 2009. North Korea built two halls in the decade that followed, with one hall capable of containing 2,000 centrifuges for uranium enrichment, according to Heinonen.

The U.N. panel of experts also said that ship-to-ship oil smuggling continues to occur in the high seas, and that luxury items, including cars worth $1 million, have been smuggled into the North, with Chinese companies acting as intermediaries.

RELATED North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says

Last year Kim Jong Un visited a flash-flood zone in a Lexus LX 570.

Latest Headlines

IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
World News // 2 hours ago
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for trying to force a sprinter to return home.
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 12 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 14 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 18 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
World News // 18 hours ago
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Eighteen former members of a Belgian university fraternity will be sent to court to face charges related to the hazing death of Sanda Dia in 2018.
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
World News // 20 hours ago
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in South Korea is drawing attention to a government decision to modify the Chinese term for kimchi.
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
World News // 21 hours ago
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation.
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea proposed three ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050, but some proposals do not meet Seoul's pledge of zero emissions by that year, environmental activists say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/