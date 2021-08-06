News Alert
Labor Dept. says the U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 7:53 AM

IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland

By
Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya holds a T-shirt on Thursday that reads, I just want to run, at a press conference in Warsaw, Poland. Tsimanouskaya and her husband have been granted Polish humanitarian visas. Photo by Radek Pietruszka/EPA-EFE
Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya holds a T-shirt on Thursday that reads, "I just want to run," at a press conference in Warsaw, Poland. Tsimanouskaya and her husband have been granted Polish humanitarian visas. Photo by Radek Pietruszka/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Olympic officials said Friday that they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for supposedly trying to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home.

The International Olympic Committee announced that it's stripped the credentials of coaches Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevichin in connection with Tsimanouskaya's case.

Advertisement

Early this week, Tsimanouskaya sought and received asylum in Poland after she said Belarus officials tried to put her on a plane home. She feared danger in her home country over public criticisms about the Belarus Olympic Committee. She left Tokyo on Wednesday.

Friday, the IOC said that a disciplinary commission has been established to clarify the circumstances. In the interim, they asked the coaches to leave.

RELATED U.S. women's basketball cruises past Serbia to reach gold medal game

"In the interest of the well-being of the athletes of the [National Olympic Committee] of Belarus who are still in Tokyo and as a provisional measure, the IOC canceled and removed last night the accreditation of the two coaches," the IOC wrote in a tweet Friday.

"The two coaches were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so. They will be offered an opportunity to be heard."

Advertisement

Tsimanouskaya said her grandmother urged her not to return to Belarus following news reports on state television concerning her mental state.

RELATED Americans Alix Klineman, April Ross beat Australia for gold in beach volleyball

Previously, Tsimanouskaya said she was allowed to compete in the women's 100-meter race and was supposed to compete in a 200-meter heat when Belarus officials ordered her home. She also said they tried to get her to compete in an event she hadn't trained for, due to doping involving some members of the team.

The Belarus Olympic Committee said Tsimanouskaya was withdrawn from competition due to her "emotional and psychological state."

The 24-year-old sprinter last weekend sought asylum in Poland and received a humanitarian visa. At a news conference in Warsaw on Thursday, she said she felt deprived of an opportunity to compete in her best event, the 200-meter dash, because of the controversy.

RELATED Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics

"Those were five long years of preparation," Tsimanouskaya said, according to CNN. "I had to go through a lot ... but still I hope that these were not my last Olympic Games. I hope for at least two more."

At the conference, she displayed a shirt that read, "I just want to run."

Belarus and the autocratic regime of President Alexander Lukashenko have received widespread criticism in recent months over various incidents, including diverting a commercial flight in May to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov was found dead in Ukraine earlier this week in what some believe was a murder intended to silence dissent.

Advertisement

Belarus, a territory of the former Soviet Union, achieved its independence from Moscow in 1991 and has a population of more than 9 million.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation in which they talked about ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 11 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 16 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
World News // 16 hours ago
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Eighteen former members of a Belgian university fraternity will be sent to court to face charges related to the hazing death of Sanda Dia in 2018.
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
World News // 19 hours ago
Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in South Korea is drawing attention to a government decision to modify the Chinese term for kimchi.
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
World News // 20 hours ago
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation.
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea proposed three ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050, but some proposals do not meet Seoul's pledge of zero emissions by that year, environmental activists say.
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, sources said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/