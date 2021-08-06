Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 1:03 PM

Japanese prime minister apologizes for skipping parts of Hiroshima speech

By
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized at a press conference Friday after skipping parts of a prepared statement on the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized at a press conference Friday after skipping parts of a prepared statement on the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized after skipping about a page of his speech during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing on Friday.

Suga, 72, skipped a significant portion of his prepared statement after saying Japan "adheres to the three non-nuclear principles and has no nuclear weapons," the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Advertisement

Suga may have unintentionally omitted paragraphs that said Japan was the only country to have suffered atomic bombings and that his country seeks to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

The prime minister later apologized at a press conference, according to Kyodo News.

RELATED Japan's constitutional dilemma: Only men allowed on Chrysanthemum throne

Japan is not a signatory of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons because it is under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

But Suga said Friday that Japan could serve as a bridge between countries on nuclear disarmament. Tokyo also is to work with atomic bomb survivors to best cope with the aftermath of radiation exposure, the prime minister said.

Politicians in Japan are divided on the issue of ratifying the United Natons treaty.

RELATED Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui has said Tokyo should sign the accord immediately.

Advertisement

"Nuclear weapons are the ultimate human violence. If civil society decides to live without them, the door to a nuclear-weapon-free world will open wide," Matsui said, according to Kyodo.

Mika Tanaka, 45, a descendant of an atomic bomb survivor, said that the citizens of Hiroshima must "link future generations to the unfiltered voices" of victims.

RELATED Navy aims to have early warning aircraft mission ready by Sept.

As Japanese citizens observed the Hiroshima anniversary, athletes at the Tokyo Olympics have not been asked to observe the day after International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visited Hiroshima on July 16, the report said.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped a uranium bomb codenamed "Little Boy" on Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people.

Latest Headlines

BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
World News // 46 minutes ago
BTS label HYBE sees jump in second-quarter profits
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- HYBE -- the management company of South Korean boy group BTS -- saw its second-quarter profits jump nearly 80 percent from a year before.
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The defendants charged with following orders from North Korea to prevent Seoul's acquisition of U.S. weapons were found to have received directives.
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
World News // 2 hours ago
Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taliban militants motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. troops seized control of Nimruz province in Afghanistan on Friday and assassinated the government's top media official, authorities said.
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
World News // 2 hours ago
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in North Korea have flooded more than 1,000 homes and led to the evacuation of 5,000 people, state media said.
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility was up and running several times between late 2020 and February, according to a Japanese press report Friday.
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
World News // 5 hours ago
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for trying to force a sprinter to return home.
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 15 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 21 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/