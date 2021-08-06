Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 11:26 AM

Taliban assassinates Afghan media chief, takes control of southwest capital

By
Security officials inspect the scene of an attack on Dawa Khan Menapal, the Afghan government's media and information center, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE
Security officials inspect the scene of an attack on Dawa Khan Menapal, the Afghan government's media and information center, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Jawed Kargar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taliban militants motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. troops seized control of Nimruz province in Afghanistan on Friday and assassinated the government's top media official, authorities said.

Officials said insurgents captured Naranj, the capital of Nimruz province, which is located in southwest Afghanistan. It's the first provincial capital to fall under Taliban control since U.S. forces began leaving the country.

Advertisement

The fighting was punctuated by a prison break in the region aimed at increasing Taliban ranks and demoralizing security forces loyal to the U.S.-backed Afghan government.

Provincial Deputy Gov. Rohullah Gul Khairzad confirmed the city had "fallen" to Taliban control.

RELATED At least 8 dead from Taliban car bomb that targeted Afghan defense minister

The militant victory came on the same day Taliban fighters assassinated Dawa Khan Menapal, chief of the government's media and information center. He was killed in Kabul, officials said.

Witnesses said Menapal was traveling in a vehicle after leaving a mosque when he was attacked by gunmen.

Menapal was formerly a deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani between 2016 and 2020 before he took over as media and information chief.

RELATED State Dept. expands eligibility for Afghan refugees to resettle in U.S.

U.S. forces have continued to support the Afghan government with airstrikes, but they have not stopped the Taliban's advance. The Pentagon has said the withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90% complete.

Advertisement

Friday's attack was the second assassination attempt against a government official this week. A car bomb targeted the acting Afghan defense minister at his Kabul home on Tuesday. The defense minister was not home, and was not injured.

RELATED C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia

Latest Headlines

Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
World News // 3 minutes ago
Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The defendants charged with following orders from North Korea to prevent Seoul's acquisition of U.S. weapons were found to have received directives.
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
World News // 1 hour ago
KCTV: Floods in North Korea destroy hundreds of homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in North Korea have flooded more than 1,000 homes and led to the evacuation of 5,000 people, state media said.
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea conducted tests at Yongbyon nuclear facility, report says
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility was up and running several times between late 2020 and February, according to a Japanese press report Friday.
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
World News // 4 hours ago
IOC strips Belarus coaches in Tokyo for roles in sprinter who defected to Poland
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials said Friday they have revoked credentials for two Belarusian running coaches and asked them to leave the Olympic Village in Tokyo as they're investigated for trying to force a sprinter to return home.
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid.
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
World News // 14 hours ago
Australia announces $280M in reparations for 'Stolen Generations' survivors
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Scott Morrison announced a plan Thursday to pay $280 million in reparations to the "Stolen Generations," Indigenous people who were forcibly removed from their parents.
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
World News // 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Mirinae approaches mainland Japan, could impact Olympics
Officials and athletes at the Olympics continue to battle sweltering conditions as heat and humidity prevail in the Tokyo, but once again, a tropical system brewing nearby could offer some relief.
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
World News // 19 hours ago
Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as Iran's new president
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Hardline conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was formally sworn into office as Iran's president Thursday, two months after his election victory.
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
World News // 20 hours ago
18 to face charges in Sanda Dia's hazing death in Belgium
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Eighteen former members of a Belgian university fraternity will be sent to court to face charges related to the hazing death of Sanda Dia in 2018.
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's apologizes for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
6 killed when sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska wilderness
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
10 killed when crowded van crashes in South Texas
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Justice Department watchdog finds no evidence FBI leaked info to Giuliani
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/