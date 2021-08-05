Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 12:00 PM

South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050

By
South Korea has pledged to tackle greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
South Korea has pledged to tackle greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea proposed three ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050, but some proposals do not meet Seoul's pledge of zero emissions by that year, local environmental activists say.

Korea's presidential 2050 Carbon Neutrality Committee said Thursday that it has drafted road maps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the target year, JTBC television and Newsis reported.

Advertisement

The first two plans will allow some level of carbon emissions. Plan 1 proposed allowing up to 25.4 million tons of emissions and Plan 2 has suggested 18.7 million tons. Plans 1 and 2 represent a reduction of emissions by 96.3% and 97.3%, respectively, according to Yonhap.

Only Plan 3 offers a roadmap to zero emissions, reports said.

RELATED South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases

Plan 1 also allows for the continued operation of 7 new coal power plants that recently came online or are near completion. Plan 2 assumes the shutdown of all 7 plants, according to JTBC.

Plan 3 offers a scenario in which all fossil fuel-based power plants and transportation are phased out and replaced by green energy sources.

While the plans propose a more environmentally friendly future amid a global movement to reduce emissions, the capacity of Korea's natural "terrestrial sinks" including forests to absorb greenhouse gases is shrinking.

Advertisement
RELATED Joe Biden calls for up to 50% of new vehicles to be electric by 2030

According to JTBC, the capacity of Korean forests to absorb carbon dioxide will decrease to 24 million tons by 2050, from the present-day capacity of 41.3 million tons.

The presidential committee is to gather feedback from specialists and environmental groups through September.

The Korea Federation for Environmental Movements said Thursday that the proposals are "carbon neutral" in name only, referring to Plans 1 and 2, Newsis reported.

RELATED South Korea's carbon emissions rising faster than North's, researchers say

A "low conversion rate" to eco-friendly fuels also is a disappointment, activists said.

Greenpeace Korea said in statement that it is "very worrying" that the committee made no mention of goals for 2030.

Berlin-based Climate Analytics has said South Korea should slash emissions at least 59% by the end of the decade.

Latest Headlines

Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
World News // 1 minute ago
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation.
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, sources said.
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- With just four days left in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo has again reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean director-level diplomats addressed North Korea dialogue for the first time since the restoration of a military communication hotline.
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean state media on Thursday blamed the United States for fomenting anti-government protests in Cuba last month, saying that Washington was "clearly" behind the demonstrations.
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
World News // 1 day ago
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The head of the WHO on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations.
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
World News // 22 hours ago
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A year after an explosion at the Port of Beirut devastated much of the city, survivors and families of victims remain traumatized -- as much by a lack of accountability as their visceral memories of the violence.
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
World News // 22 hours ago
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in could be seeking modifications to upcoming joint military exercises with the United States, according to a South Korean press report.
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- North Korean restaurant workers in China are lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines in a northeastern Chinese city, according to a South Korean press report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/