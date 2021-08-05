Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 1:53 PM

Petition in South Korea opposes renaming of national dish kimchi

By
A South Korean government decision to refer to the national dish kimchi as “shinchi” or “xinqi” is coming under criticism in the country. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
A South Korean government decision to refer to the national dish kimchi as “shinchi” or “xinqi” is coming under criticism in the country. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A petition in South Korea is drawing attention to a government decision to modify the Chinese term for kimchi, the spicy cabbage dish of Korean origin that has stoked a bitter feud between the two countries.

Kim Byung-ki, professor emeritus of Chinese language and literature at Jeonbuk National University, said in the petition uploaded to the presidential Blue House website Monday that he is opposed to a decision to change the Chinese term for kimchi to "shinchi" or "xinqi," Dong-A Ilbo and Korea Economic Daily TV reported Thursday.

Advertisement

Kim said the change proposed by Seoul's Ministry of Culture should be retracted, the reports said.

The petition had gathered more than 8,800 signatures by late Thursday, local time.

RELATED South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050

According to the petition, changing the name of Korea's national dish "can lead to misunderstandings," especially among Chinese nationals who already refer to the dish by its original Korean name.

Controversy over kimchi between the two countries began last year, when Chinese state tabloid Global Times claimed China had been conferred recognition by the International Organization for Standardization, with a global certification for kimchi as Chinese.

The organization said the Chinese claims are incorrect.

Advertisement
RELATED McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea

Kim also said that in China that Korean kimchi is referred to as "paocai," or Korean paocai. Paocai is a Chinese cabbage dish that is prepared differently.

There is therefore "no reason to use the word 'shinchi' out of the blue," the South Korean academic said in his petition.

Kim also said the South Korean government should not be instructing Chinese nationals how to write traditional Korean words.

RELATED South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases

"That is for them to figure out," he said.

South Korean activists have taken issue previously with Chinese claims about kimchi and other cultural artifacts.

Voluntary Agency Network of Korea said in February that China's largest portal, Baidu, had an encyclopedia entry stating that kimchi is a longtime cultural heritage of China.

Latest Headlines

Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation.
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea offers ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea proposed three ways to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2050, but some proposals do not meet Seoul's pledge of zero emissions by that year, environmental activists say.
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, sources said.
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- With just four days left in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo has again reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean director-level diplomats addressed North Korea dialogue for the first time since the restoration of a military communication hotline.
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean state media on Thursday blamed the United States for fomenting anti-government protests in Cuba last month, saying that Washington was "clearly" behind the demonstrations.
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
World News // 1 day ago
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The head of the WHO on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations.
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
World News // 23 hours ago
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A year after an explosion at the Port of Beirut devastated much of the city, survivors and families of victims remain traumatized -- as much by a lack of accountability as their visceral memories of the violence.
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
World News // 23 hours ago
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in could be seeking modifications to upcoming joint military exercises with the United States, according to a South Korean press report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Judge says Capitol rioters not 'political prisoners' in sentencing of Michigan man
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/