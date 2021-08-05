Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 8:39 AM

McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea

By
Kim Ji-woo & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
McDonald’s Korea CEO Antoni Martinez poses at its head office in Seoul. The company apologized for having used expired hamburger buns. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Korea
McDonald’s Korea CEO Antoni Martinez poses at its head office in Seoul. The company apologized for having used expired hamburger buns. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Korea

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.

The Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission is investigating the complaint, reported by a whistleblower.

Advertisement

In a video submitted to the commission, new expiration date stickers were put on top of the old ones, Korean TV station KBS reported Tuesday.

The restaurant used expired food materials through relabeling for a year since 2020. the network reported.

RELATED BTS McDonald's meal being resold at grossly inflated prices

McDonald's Korea on Wednesday attributed the practice to a part-time worker who left after being disciplined for the relabeling.

"We found that a certain restaurant had printed new stickers for expired food materials. We immediately took disciplinary action against the responsible staffer and the manager," McDonald's Korea said in a statement.

"We feel sorry for the incident. We will double our efforts to enhance our monitoring and control so as to ensure food safety."

RELATED North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba

To prevent a recurrence, McDonald's said it will strengthen training on the expiration date and update its tools to check food materials at its restaurants.

This is not the first time for McDonald's Korea to be embroiled in controversy regarding food safety.

Advertisement

In 2017, a mother complained that her 4-year-old daughter suffered from kidney disease after eating a McDonald's burger. Similar claims surfaced that people developed the hemolytic uremic syndrome, nicknamed the "hamburger disease," after consuming McDonald's food.

RELATED North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says

Early this year, a Seoul court convicted individuals from McKey Korea, a meat supplier that distributed hamburger patties contaminated with E. coli to McDonald's Korea.

"It is not right for McDonald's Korea to pass the buck to the part-timer. The company is responsible for monitoring and educating the staffer," Professor Lee Eun-hee at Inha University told UPI News Korea.

"The accident has hurt the corporate image of McDonald's as a safe food retailer. It would have to work hard to regain consumer trust in food safety," she said.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
World News // 38 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean director-level diplomats addressed North Korea dialogue for the first time since the restoration of a military communication hotline.
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean state media on Thursday blamed the United States for fomenting anti-government protests in Cuba last month, saying that Washington was "clearly" behind the demonstrations.
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
World News // 22 hours ago
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The head of the WHO on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations.
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
World News // 19 hours ago
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A year after an explosion at the Port of Beirut devastated much of the city, survivors and families of victims remain traumatized -- as much by a lack of accountability as their visceral memories of the violence.
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
World News // 19 hours ago
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in could be seeking modifications to upcoming joint military exercises with the United States, according to a South Korean press report.
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- North Korean restaurant workers in China are lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines in a northeastern Chinese city, according to a South Korean press report.
North Korea reports heavy rain after July dry spell
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea reports heavy rain after July dry spell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea is reporting heavy rain in North and South Hamgyong provinces after authorities warned of typhoons and potential flooding.
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean official with a troubled past was seen refraining from clapping for Kim Jong Un at last week's workshop for Pyongyang's military commanders.
At least 8 dead from Taliban car bomb that targeted Afghan defense minister
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 8 dead from Taliban car bomb that targeted Afghan defense minister
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least eight people have been killed in new fighting in Afghanistan that's been stirred by a resurgent Taliban motivated by the withdrawal of U.S. forces, officials said Wednesday.
South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea is reporting its first cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Kroger to open ghost kitchens at U.S. grocery stores this fall
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/