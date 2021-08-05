Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 10:17 AM

Japan and Tokyo set new records for most COVID-19 cases in one day

By
Officials say&nbsp;more than half of new cases involved young people -- 1,600 among those in their twenties and 1,100 in their thirties.&nbsp;Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Officials say more than half of new cases involved young people -- 1,600 among those in their twenties and 1,100 in their thirties. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- With just four days left in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo has again reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.

Health officials said there were slightly more than 5,000 new cases in the city on Wednesday, a figure higher than any other single day since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

In Japan, there were close to 15,000 new cases nationwide.

Officials say coronavirus variants, like the Delta strain, are part of the reason for the rise in cases. Similar surges are being seen in countries around the world.

The surge led the Japanese government on Thursday to expand states of emergency to eight more prefectures.

"Infections are spreading at an unprecedented level in the metropolitan area and elsewhere," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, according to Kyodo News.

"With the increase of those infected, the number of patients in serious condition is also on the rise."

New daily records for cases were also seen in Kanagawa (1,800), Saitama (1,200) and Okinawa (600) prefectures.

In Tokyo, more than half of new cases involved young people -- 1,600 among those in their twenties and 1,100 in their thirties.

Advertisement

People over 65, who at one point were considered to be at the greatest risk, comprised less than 200 of the new cases in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics, which began on July 23, run through Sunday. Organizers said on Wednesday that the first cluster of the Games was found in multiple athletes from Greece.

Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks conclude the Opening Ceremony after the lighting of the Olympic Flame for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge South Korea confirms 'breakthrough' Delta Plus COVID-19 cases

Latest Headlines

North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea COVID-19 vaccines face obstacles to delivery, UNICEF says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines for North Korea are being delayed because the Kim Jong Un regime has not completed requirements for their deployment, sources said.
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., South Korea diplomats discussed dialogue with North Korea, Seoul says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean director-level diplomats addressed North Korea dialogue for the first time since the restoration of a military communication hotline.
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
World News // 2 hours ago
McDonald's apologies for serving expired buns in Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Korean unit of global fast-food chain McDonald's has apologized for serving expired hamburger buns and tortillas at one of its restaurants in Seoul last year.
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea accuses U.S. gov't of plotting to stoke unrest in Cuba
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean state media on Thursday blamed the United States for fomenting anti-government protests in Cuba last month, saying that Washington was "clearly" behind the demonstrations.
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The head of the WHO on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations.
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
World News // 20 hours ago
Beirut traumatized by port blast, lack of justice a year later
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A year after an explosion at the Port of Beirut devastated much of the city, survivors and families of victims remain traumatized -- as much by a lack of accountability as their visceral memories of the violence.
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
World News // 20 hours ago
Report: South Korea president may seek to modify military exercises
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in could be seeking modifications to upcoming joint military exercises with the United States, according to a South Korean press report.
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korean restaurant workers in China receive COVID-19 vaccines, report says
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- North Korean restaurant workers in China are lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines in a northeastern Chinese city, according to a South Korean press report.
North Korea reports heavy rain after July dry spell
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea reports heavy rain after July dry spell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea is reporting heavy rain in North and South Hamgyong provinces after authorities warned of typhoons and potential flooding.
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean official with a troubled past was seen refraining from clapping for Kim Jong Un at last week's workshop for Pyongyang's military commanders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
North Korea official seen not applauding for Kim Jong Un in recent photo
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Drone captures startling footage as Lake Oroville reduced to trickle
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Slain officer, suspect in Pentagon attack identified
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/