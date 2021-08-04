Google promotes getting the COVID-19 vaccine in new Doodle

Google has releases a new Doodle that encourages users to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Google is urging users to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "e" in the company's logo administering the vaccine to the letter "l."

The other letters in the logo already have the shot and are sporting band-aids. The letters all celebrate together after "l" gets its shot.

"Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives," Google says.

Google also provides users resources to find a local vaccine site and information on how to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.